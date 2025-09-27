Pelicans HC Willie Green Reveals How Zion Williamson Flipped the Script on His Fitness Struggles

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. | Credits- Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When Zion Williamson is at his best on the court, he’s one of the NBA’s most dominant players. The problem, however, lies in the fact that in the six years since he joined the league, he’s played just 215 games, which is a shame for someone of his caliber, and a number he’d like to elevate significantly in 25/26.

Advertisement

Williamson’s health will be one of the biggest talking points this coming campaign. He’s been facing injury issues (to his knee, hamstring, back, feet, and more) since he was picked No. 1 by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

Fortunately, the 25-year-old finally seems to be fit and ready to deliver. Willie Green is optimistic about Williamson’s redemption arc and has recently spoken about the areas he has improved in over the summer break.

If Williamson doesn’t step up this season, that could be it for him. New Orleans doesn’t want to keep paying Williamson to sit out, and if he can’t prove that he can compete on the floor, the Pelicans could waive him and save themselves up to $90 million.

“The biggest thing is something that he is aware of and is an area that he’s taken ownership in. Made a choice that he wants to be better. He understands that it’s a responsibility to step out on the floor,” Green said.

Green might be feeling some of the pressure himself. He’s been on the “will he play or won’t he play” train with Williamson since 2021. The positive sign is that it’s not just Zion taking accountability, but the organization as well, with the Pelicans’ head coach emphasizing their shared responsibility to keep him in good condition.

“Being a professional athlete requires him to be in good conditioning, and his strength and everything is ready to go. Obviously, we’ve talked to him about it. It comes down to him doing everything he can to be available.”

“[He] made a choice that he wants to be better.”@PelicansNBA Head Coach Willie Green tells @DarthAmin and @Jumpshot8 Zion Williamson put a lot of effort into improving his physical condition this offseason. pic.twitter.com/JX1EUJzuhy — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 26, 2025

“We, as an organization, also try to get him on the floor and allow him to be as healthy as he can.”

How Williamson can improve his ball skills

Green is looking at Williamson’s gameplay, not just his fitness. He knows that the big guy can slam it home better than anyone, and can run point if he has to. But it’s the mid-range jumper that he thinks the former Duke superstar could beef up.

“His talent is unmatched. I haven’t seen many guys that can do what Zion can do on the floor as fast as he is, as big as he is,” Green told Andscape. “He can rebound and take the ball coast-to-coast. He can play point guard. He can play in the post. He’s grown on the defensive side of the ball. He can carry a team. He has an amazing touch around the basket.”

“So, we would like him to add a little kind of mid-range jump shot that’ll take away some of those non-calls [when] he gets hammered and doesn’t get it. But again, when he’s on the floor, man, he’s one of the best.”

The Pelicans are betting big that Williamson’s renewed focus and commitment will finally shift his story from frustration to fulfillment. He’s still young enough to reshape his reputation, but time is running out on both his body and his contract.

If he can stay healthy and refine his game the way Green hopes, New Orleans might finally have the franchise cornerstone they’ve been waiting for. If not, the Pelicans may be forced to move on, leaving Williamson’s legacy defined by what could have been.