“Sometimes It Be Ya Own Kids”: Shaquille O’Neal Brings Back Son Myles’ Hilarious Cheetos Prank on Private Jet

While Shaquille O’Neal might be the biggest prankster in the league, his son Myles O’Neal isn’t too far from that tag either. In fact, Myles’ victim for all his pranks is his father, Shaq himself! While Shaq could pull some of the craziest pranks on his teammates, he never would have expected the same to pan out on him, especially when he was caught sleeping in his private jet.

In a reel posted by the handle dear.fathers on Instagram, Shaq was spotted by Myles sleeping on his seat with his mouth wide open. While as funny as that might have looked, Myles took this opportunity to troll his father by putting some Cheetos in his mouth.

First, he put two chips inside Shaq’s mouth, followed by two chips next to Shaq’s nose, giving the 4x NBA champion the look of a Cheetos-thronged devil. The post’s caption aptly described this moment, “Sometimes, it be ya own kids.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmA21biIsiM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This pranking incident was from last year, which Shaq fondly revisited by reposting the reel on his Instagram story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1741387409521033245?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaquille O’Neal has a close bond with his children, including Myles, his stepson through Shaunie O’Neal’s previous marriage. However, the Big Aristotle does not like to discriminate against his children in any way as such.

In his autobiography Shaq Uncut, the big man disregarded his ex-wife Shaunie’s past and gladly remarked about her son, saying, “He’s [Myles O’Neal] one of mine, as far as I’m concerned. He’s a very smart kid, a reader, a real thinker. He’s been the ultimate big brother to his younger siblings.”

While Shaunie and Shaq’s relationship was cut short because of his extramarital affairs, Big Aristotle maintained the same father-son bond with Myles. For Myles, Shaq is someone whom he considers more of his father than his biological dad.

Shaq and Myles are always out there having fun together

The top cream of NBA players earn an insane amount of wealth, giving them access to the best of luxuries. Through his career and other business ventures, Shaquille O’Neal built a $400 million net worth for himself, allowing him to buy his very own private jet worth $27,000,000. Furthermore, inspired by Michael Jordan’s $61,000,000 private jet, Shaq added his customization by including the Dunkman logo on his plane’s livery.

Having a private jet has allowed Shaq to spend quality time going out for holidays and other adventures worldwide with his family. Shaq has been engaged in his side quests as DJ Diesel, alongside his son Myles, a professional EDM artist. During this venture, the father-son duo traveled to Greece, where Shaq had his very own “This is Sparta” moment by playfully kicking a friend off a speedboat into the water.

The O’Neal family is wholesome in all aspects, thanks to Shaquille O’Neal keeping a close and tight-knit bond with his children. Perhaps, this is the reason why we get to see such fun-filled moments of the family on the internet that never fail to bring a chuckle out of anyone watching.