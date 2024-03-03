“Played 15,000 More Minutes Than Jordan”: LeBron James Crossing 40,000 Points Leads to Michael Jordan Comparison by Skip Bayless

LeBron James made history last year when he surpassed the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. After breaking a record that many thought was untouchable, The King has seemingly taken it upon himself to push the record to be untouchable for at least the next couple of decades. As LeBron James makes history once again, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless has reignited the MJ-LBJ debate.

During the game against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James managed to touch and then cross the 40,000 points mark. James is now the only player in NBA history to even touch the 40k mark, let alone surpass it.

As the Los Angeles Lakers star forward solidified his name in the history books, Skip Bayless took the time to congratulate The King on X while also breaking out the sly comparison to Michael Jordan along with it.

“For LeBron, 40,000 is an astonishing longevity achievement. No career-threatening injuries/surgeries. Revolutionary commitment to nutrition/supplements/fitness. Love for hooping remains all-time high. He has now played 15,000 more minutes than Jordan did. Just incredible.”

Skip Bayless highlighted some facts about LeBron’s 20+ year-long NBA tenure and the things he has accomplished. He also credited his commitment and his love for the game to have achieved such a milestone.

It was a surprise to the entire basketball community when they saw Skip Bayless praising his nemesis on social media. But Bayless did not take long to go back to bashing James on the internet as he does while on national television.

“Michael Jordan led the NBA in scoring 10 times — to just once for LeBron James. MJ also won a Defensive Player of the Year — LeBron none. MJ: 6-0 in Finals with 6 MVPs. LeBron has as many Finals losses as MJ had wins. But who remembers any of that tonight?”

LeBron James breaking the 40k mark on the All-Time scoring list is truly a historical moment for the game of basketball. But while praising James, Skip Bayless started off with one compliment in his initial tweet that opened the door for him to bring up Michael Jordan.

And as we all can see, it didn’t even take him an entire hour before he undermined James’ achievements and accomplishments by comparing him to Michael Jordan. Truly, Skip Bayless will never change.

Skip is still hating on LeBron James

Since the early 2000s, Michael Jordan has been unanimously referred to as the greatest player of all time(GOAT). Over the years, other players went on to solidify their place in the GOAT debate but none came close to the Chicago Bulls icon.

But one player that has been in the conversation consistently is none other than LeBron James. LBJ has been compared to Michael Jordan since he came into the league. While the two players have different positions and different approaches to the game, if there is someone who has made a valid case for himself, it is none other than the kid from Akron, Ohio.

However, hating and berating a player for a good decade may be a little too much for Skip Bayless as well. Unfortunately for the 72-year-old, he may just go down as a ‘LeBron Hater’ in the history books while LBJ climbs the basketball mountaintops, still leaving a mark on the league in year 21.