“Prime Dwyane Wade really had no mercy on a 46-year-old Charles Barkley”: When the two legends had a hilarious little 1-on-1 battle during the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals

During the 2009 ECF, then-Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade took on the retired Charles Barkley in a hilarious 1-on-1 matchup.

During his playing days, Charles Barkley was an absolute menace on the basketball court. Standing at 6-foot-6, despite being a slightly undersized power forward, Sir Charles would bully big men in the paint, and without fail asserted his dominance.

However, post-retirement, Barkley wasn’t quite in shape to play ball, let alone compete against one of the NBA’s most explosive guards at the time.

During the 2009 playoffs, The Round Mound of Rebound decided to have a little 1-on-1 clash with Dwyane Wade. Keep in mind that Barkley was 9 years past his retirement, and was going up against the scoring champion of the 2008-09 campaign.

Dwyane Wade was too fast for a 46-year-old Charles Barkley

After Game 4 of the Cavaliers-Magic ECF clash, The Flash and The Chuckster had an interesting bout. Now, Barkley was a capable defender during his 16-year career, however, a 27-year-old D-Wade, in his prime, was too much for the then-46-year-old to handle.

Here, have a look at the hilarious clash.

Possibly in his prime, the result would’ve been different. Agreed it wasn’t really a competitive battle, but hey, it was surely as entertaining as it could get.