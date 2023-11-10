“Probably The Heaviest Guy on the Team”: LeBron James’ ‘Superhuman’ Speed at His Size Had Mike Bibby Flustered in His 22 Heat Games

LeBron James has been long praised for showing intense physicality in his games day in and day out. From his rookie year to his 21st season in the league, LBJ has maintained this attribute and has earned praise from several veterans and experts in the league. In a recent episode of All The Smoke, LeBron James’ former Miami Heat teammate Mike Bibby reminded how the King’s physicality became his greatest USP as a skilled player.

Many believe that LeBron James’ weight hasn’t changed since his rookie year. The 6’8″ superstar is still officially recorded to weigh 250 pounds, which has helped him become one of the heaviest guys on the Miami Heat team. Furthermore, combining Bron’s insane running and jumping prowess, Bibby quickly classified him as a superhuman. Describing his playing experience with LeBron James, Bibby said,

“He was like a superhuman. I mean he probably was the heaviest guy on the team. Running that fast and jumping that high, I needed some of that stuff….It’s unseen.”

Mike Bibby’s appearance on All The Smoke show was quite special as he discussed his NBA career and short stint with the Miami Heat with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Aside from LeBron James, Bibby also reminisced about playing alongside Dwyane Wade, whom he described as extremely athletic and a ‘freak.’

All in all, Mike Bibby had quite a gala time playing alongside the Heatles before moving to the New York Knicks after the NBA lockout.

LeBron James established his mark as an NBA great during his tenure with the Miami Heat

LeBron James indeed cemented his mark as an NBA great by winning his maiden two NBA championships during his tenure at the Miami Heat. However, many fans also believe Bron would have maintained his dominant stats the same way had he not ‘moved his talents to the South Beach.’

Seems like James agrees with this fan take and doubled down on the same through a recent post on X. One of the main reasons for Bron to join the Heat was to win championships alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. This was something he was unable to do with the Cleveland Cavaliers and had given his career a much-needed push toward greatness.

Not only did Bron win his first championship, but he went on to win rings consecutively between 2012 and 2013. And if it seemed like Bron’s rings were only carried forward with the help of the Big 3, he also proved that wrong. James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and helped the Cavs win their maiden title in what is considered one of the best NBA Finals in 2016.