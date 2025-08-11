Rachel Nichols Highlights a ‘Perfect’ Free-Agency Destination for Russell Westbrook

May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play and falling into fans in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Staring down the barrel of free agency, 37-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook has basketball media guessing what’s next for his future. Will Sacramento snag the Denver Nuggets star? Or will he be the newest recruit for the New York Knicks?

The 2017 NBA MVP might no longer be operating on at peak level, but he still managed to average 13.6 points and 6.1 assists per game this past season while riding the bench. Should he sign with a new team, Westbrook will look to replicate that success, if not better it.

The Knicks would need Westbrook to at least match his Nuggets’ play, as they found themselves at the bottom tier of scoring off the bench last season. NBA analyst Rachel Nichols certainly believes the Knicks could use a man of his talents and experience.

Discussing free agency on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel, Nichols said, “We have heard rumors of teams that do have interest. It’s not a completely dead market … He started 37 of those games [with the Nuggets].”

“More importantly, he got the co-sign of Nikola Jokic. So, the stink of how the Lakers situation fell apart and then the Clippers situation didn’t fall apart, but they clearly didn’t want him back,” she began, adding, “I think … if you get him in the right situation, he can actually help your team because he very specifically helped the Nuggets last year.”



“It has to be the right team, though,” Nichols insisted, noting that there had been rumors about the Kings showing interest in him. However, she doesn’t really know why they’d want him, since they already have a squad packed with guards, and Westbrook clearly wants to get good game time.

“He wants to be able to play. He showed that last year again. 37 starts … He can still play and if not as a starter, then as the primary backup. So when someone gets hurt … he can jump in there and start,” explained Nichols. In her book, Westbrook remains an incredible leader who brings a lot of energy to any setup he is in.

“The interesting party to me is the New York Knicks because they have been reported to have an interest. I don’t know if that will eventually blossom into offering him a contract, but that’s a team that needs a guy like him, that actually has a slot for a guy like him. I think he would flourish in New York,” Nichols pointed out.

She believes that the New York fans would love him and that he would be able to fill the role of a veteran in that situation. Hopefully, Westbrook does find a team before the season starts, one that can accommodate his limitations while also using his presence and experience on and off the court.