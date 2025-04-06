Reminding Fans of His 2008 ‘Redeem Team’ Exploits, Dwyane Wade Pens Emotional Message After News of 2nd Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Former NBA player Dwayne Wade hugs Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart after defeating the Xavier Musketeers 89-87, Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is once again headed to the Hall of Fame—this time as part of the legendary 2008 “Redeem Team.” The news of the team’s selection for the 2025 class broke recently, and DWade, an important member of the squad, shared his thoughts on social media. The 2008 Redeem Team had one mission: restore Team USA’s reputation.

Before the 2008 Olympics, Team USA had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Argentinians in Athens, 2004, and had to settle for bronze. With the pressure to reclaim the top spot in international basketball, USAB recruited the likes of LeBron James, DWade, the late, great Kobe Bryant, and more for the job.

For Wade, the journey to Beijing wasn’t easy. Just months before the Olympics, he was recovering from shoulder and knee injuries. However, the Heat superstar defied all odds and had a memorable run for his country at the Olympics. Wade led the team in scoring, averaging 16 points per game.

When the news of their induction came out, the Hall of Famer shared his excitement via an Instagram story. Resharing HoopHall’s post on his story, he wrote, “Honored to be apart of this team! Redeem Team.”

He shared another post from a fan account that celebrated the news. Wade wrote, “This is really cool.” For his legendary NBA career, Wade was previously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. This will be his second induction into the HOF, an honor that he’ll share with the late Lakers legend.

DWade reacts to joining the Hall of Fame yet again! pic.twitter.com/PTZXF6jGYg — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 6, 2025

Wade also shared a highlight reel from his Olympic campaign. He played a crucial role in securing the gold medal for the USA. In the gold medal game, the Heat legend came off the bench and dropped 27 points against Spain.

Team USA Basketball had always been the most dominant team in the history of the Olympics. However, due to political tensions and a security threat ahead of the 2004 Olympics, several big names took a step back. This resulted in Team USA’s humiliating loss in the campaign, and their image was tarnished in the media.

Poking fun at this ’04 squad became the norm, with songs referring to their humiliation being coupled with them being trashed by everyone with a platform. So, the 2008 campaign was no longer about winning the gold medal. It was also about restoring their dominance on the world stage and reminding people what the USAB was capable of. Wade’s team did just that and is now rightfully being honored.