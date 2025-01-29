“Rest Up for OKC”: Stephen Curry’s Last-Minute Addition to Injury Report vs Jazz Draws Reactions From Warriors Fans

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reads the stat sheet while talking to media members after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are going through quite a rough patch, and it looks like things might not be getting better tonight. Hosting a short-handed Utah Jazz, the Warriors were already going to play without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Now, at the last minute, the team has added Stephen Curry to the Injury Report as well.

The Warriors MVP has been listed as questionable ahead of the contest with bilateral knee management.

Steph Curry a late addition to the Warriors’ injury report tonight vs Jazz. Questionable with bilateral knee management on front side of back-to-back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 29, 2025

There could primarily be two reasons behind the report coming at the last minute: 1) the team was waiting till the last minute to see how Steph’s knee was doing. 2) The Warriors were waiting for the Jazz to submit their injury report and make a call accordingly.

The Jazz have listed seven players as out, including Lauri Markkannen, Walker Kessler, and Jordan Clarkson. Steve Kerr and co. would hope that the Warriors can take this group of short-handed Jazz without needing Stephen Curry on the floor. That gives him an extra day of rest and helps him stay fresh for their matchup against the Thunder tomorrow night.

The fans had the same thought process as well, who reacted to Curry’s injury update with a comment saying so.

“Rest up for OKC”

Rest up for okc — king wolfie (@wolfgodflex) January 29, 2025

Meanwhile, another fan brought up the horrors of the past, about how the Warriors have often gotten over confident against short-handed opponents and then paid the price.

typical warriors , overconfident, then they’re gonna run into a bunch of young energy guys in Utah who want to stand in a league and Utah will blow them out … I predict an L . Sad Kerr face — Galen C. (@CallaghanGalen) January 29, 2025

With the game less than two hours away, we’ll get to know Steph’s status soon. Hopefully the Warriors register this much-needed home win, with or without Curry.