Rich Paul’s Career ‘Miraculously’ Started After Attracting LeBron James with Throwback Jerseys Almost 2 Decades Before Capturing $1,400,000,000 Market

One of the most notable agents in the NBA, Rich Paul has brokered contracts worth a whopping $1.4 billion through his career. His overall earnings of $55 million have been made possible via a rich list of clients that includes Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, and LeBron James. The 41-year-old was formerly a CAA agent and met James back when he was still in high school. As a matter of fact, the two got close due to a mutual love for throwback jerseys, which Paul sold. LeBron James used to buy throwback jerseys from Paul back when he was still a teenager.

In a chance meeting at the Akron airport, Rich was wearing a Warren Moon throwback jersey when he ran into LeBron. It was the 2003 number 1 pick’s admiration of the jersey which led to a friendship between the two initially, according to Brian Windhorst’s LeBron James Inc.

Paul has had a whirlwind few weeks which has seen him broker around $600 million worth of contracts for his clients. This includes some high-profile stars including James himself, at which Rich Paul earns 4% commission, according to the Sun. It is amusing to think that such a successful career initially started off due to a Warren Moon jersey.

LeBron James met Rich Paul more than 2 decades ago

This led to the two exchanging information as Paul sold the jerseys out of his trunk. The now-agent had a supplier in Atlanta and ended up with James as one of his clients:

“Rich Paul met LeBron at Akron-Canton Airport when LeBron was in high school. LeBron admired a high-end Warren Moon throwback jersey Paul was wearing. Paul, who is four years older than LeBron, had a little business in throwback jerseys, which were popular at the time. Paul would fly down to Atlanta, where there was a supplier he knew, buy them, and bring them home to sell essentially out of his trunk. LeBron was very much into throwback jerseys.”

While Paul went on to sign a range of high-profile stars, the initial break that he got was due to a Moon jersey that he was wearing. This led to the two forming a friendship, which eventually led to Paul becoming James’ agent in 2003.

Rich Paul started his own agency in 2012

Paul’s Klutch Sports Group has negotiated $600 million worth of contracts this offseason. This includes extensions for Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Fred VanVleet, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Clarkson.

Paul initially worked under agent Leon Rose at the Creative Artists Agency, but left to start Klutch Sports Group in 2012. Since then, he has seen consistent growth in his roster and has negotiated contracts worth more than $1.4 billion.

While he has seen tremendous success, Paul’s journey began back in 2003, when he was enlisted by LeBron James. To think it was a casual love for jerseys that led to his initial breakthrough is utterly impressive and nothing short of a fairytale.