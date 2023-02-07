“I’m A Kobe Bryant Guy”: Tied With LeBron James, Cam Thomas Speaks About Being The Youngest To Score Back-to-Back 44 Points

Cam Thomas has had a relatively quiet career up until now; he’s now in every book there is. In the last game against the Washington Wizards, he was the lynchpin in the comeback win. Scoring 30 points in just 17 second-half minutes, Thomas erupted a career-high of 44 points.

And then against the Los Angeles Clippers, he exploded for another 40+ point game, this time for another career night. He scored 47 points, eclipsing his 44 from the game before. He shot 7 three-pointers and 52% overall from the field. All of that did not transpire into a win like last time, with the Clippers proving too strong for him.

The Brooklyn Nets can take solace in the fact that they only lost by 8 points despite not having any of their main stars playing. It was all the role players, and four of them did not even score one point. Cam Thomas was ecstatic to become the youngest player to score 44 points in a row, joining LeBron James.

He jokingly said that he is a Kobe Bryant guy, mainly because of how popular The Mamba is in Japan. Growing up, he watched a lot of Kobe because of that.

When told he and LeBron James are the two youngest players to ever score 44 or more in back-to-back games, Thomas said, “For real.” Said it’s an honor to have his name mentioned with him. Jokingly reminds us he’s “a Kobe guy,” but it’s cool to be in LeBron’s company. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 7, 2023

Cam Thomas is having a field day with Kevin Durant out – what is his ceiling?

With only an 8PPG career average, Thomas has scored more points in the last two games than he did in his 10 games before that. he’s scored the same number of points in 11 games as his total of 91 points in two games.

With this scoring outburst, does Brooklyn have a new emerging star on their hands? A simple look into his minutes vs points scored comparison is enough to tell he can provide a scoring option off the bench.

Could he become another Kyrie Irving? Probably not, but he could become another great 6th man. Someone like Russell Westbrook this season, or Lou Williams on the Clippers.

Maybe he can prove everyone wrong, but at this moment, it is too early to tell.

Can Brooklyn continue their onslaught to the title, or will they potter off because of the unrest in the dressing room?

The Nets just went down fighting to the hot and cold Los Angeles Clippers. That could be taken in many ways, but one should see that the role players know when to step up.

Cam Thomas is just one of the examples of the Nets drafting well after their debacle a year ago. They are slowly on the rise, and Jose Tsai knows better than to give up midstream.

They may not win a title soon, but the signs are there. Perhaps moving KD to the Celtics and bringing in Jaylen Brown is the best option. He’d strengthen the team, give them a younger, fresher outlook, and have them set for a couple of years.

