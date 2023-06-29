Roped into Stephen A Smith’s ‘Battle Of Hairlines’, LeBron James’ $1,000,000,000 Wealth Gets Called Out by NBA Fans

LeBron James is arguably the greatest to ever step on the basketball court. Apart from being a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, and a four-time league MVP, King James has touched the $1,000,000,000 dollar mark in net worth through his lucrative ventures and business deals. In addition, he is married to the love of his life and has three healthy kids to complete the family. To sum it up, James has everything anyone could ever dream of having. However, there is just one thing that God didn’t bless the Lakers icon with, a good hairline. In fact, LeBron’s hairline has become such a popular NBA trope, when ESPN’s sports analyst Stephen A. Smith tried to defend his receding hairline, somehow LeBron’s got caught in the crossfires.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been struggling with his hairline for so long that even live-game commentators have made some room to comment on it. However, James’ hair had its heydays too. During his high school years, he grew an afro because of his admiration for Kobe Bryant. Over the years, the four-time NBA champion has worn a headband as he slowly started to experience a receding hairline, which soon became the talk of the town because of his mammoth popularity.

LeBron James gets caught in the crossfires of Stephen A. Smith’s hairline joke

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith took an unprovoked Twitter jab at Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for his hairline. The NBA analyst retweeted a post with a caption that said, “This is still the biggest comebacks in NBA history.” The post showed a picture of Schroder from back in the day with a receding hairline, when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. Attached to it was a picture with his new replenished hairline. Smith tweeted the picture with the caption, “Haaaaa! See……there are actually others worse than me!!!”

While it was supposed to be a joke between SAS and Schroder, LeBron somehow became the target of NBA fans. Referring to Schroder’s new hairline, fans on Twitter called out the 38-year-old for not spending enough money to get the same procedure done as his teammate.

Fans couldn’t believe that LeBron hasn’t gotten an hair transplant done, despite having a billion dollars in the bank.

Dwyane Wade once said LeBron James is jealous of his hair

During the 2017-18 season, James’ best friend and his former teammate with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade, made his way to Cleveland to reunite with the King. During his stint with the Cavaliers, Wade and James sat down for an interview with ESPN sports journalist Rachel Nichols.

During the interview, Nichols asked D. Wade if LeBron was jealous of his hair. Wade hilariously replied, “Oh he is definitely jealous of my hair,” showing his curls. While Wade flaunted his curly hair, James sat beside him with a funny face. Poor LeBron! He got everything he asked for, except some good hair on his head.