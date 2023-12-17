“Russell Westbrook Got Me Crying!”: Clippers Star’s Hilarious Reaction to Josh Hart’s Ejection Has NBA Twitter Laughing

Dec 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA community focused their attention on Russell Westbrook following his reaction during the Los Angeles Clippers’ home game. In the clash against the New York Knicks, the point guard became the spectator’s center of attention after Josh Hart‘s ejection. His hilarious reaction caught the eyes as viewers took notice of his on-court antics.

During a Clippers possession in the second quarter, the home side attempted to score to put themselves ahead with a 4-point lead. In the process, they earned a foul in their favor following Hart’s questionable endeavor to resist his opponent. The Knicks star reacted poorly to the call as he gathered two technical fouls shortly after, resulting in his ejection from the basketball court.

While Josh was walking away, Russell waved his hand to mock the opposition’s shooting guard. The 35-year-old jokingly bid Hart goodbye as the Clippers fans joined in soon after. Westbrook’s mockery persisted for a few seconds as his reaction only excited the home supporters.

The viewers joined in as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions on the instance. One fan failed to control his laughter as he mentioned, “Got me crying,” while reflecting on that moment.

Another showcased a similar response to the situation, declaring, “Sh*t had me dying bro”.

The Clippers fans seemingly loved what they saw as they kept on mentioning it publicly.

What’s next for the New York Knicks following the mockery from Russell Westbrook?

The visitors succumbed to the pressure soon after that as the LA franchise extended their lead. The hosts continued their pursuit as they ended the second quarter with a 9-point lead. Eventually, by the end of the first half, the Clippers displayed their dominance on the home court with a scoreline of 77-66.

Thus, at this stage, the chances of the away organization registering a win look thin. Yet, after their recent comeback victory against the Phoenix Suns, their chances remain tough to be ruled out. In that matchup, they outscored the opposition by 19 points in the final quarter to come out victorious.

Still, it won’t be easy for the New York franchise to taste triumph in the City of Angels. With eleven wins in their last 14 games, the Clippers may just hold onto their lead till the final buzzer. All in all, the current anticipation surrounding the entire contest has made it even more worthwhile to stick around till the end.