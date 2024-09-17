Scottie Pippen Turns Philosophical, Preaches Humility To His Followers: “$30,000 Watch And A $30 Watch Both Tell The Same Time”

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Scottie Pippen looks on in the first half in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Scottie Pippen usually shares short philosophical quotes on social media. However, his latest social media activity seemed completely different as he had a larger post accompanied by a photo of himself. In this unique tweet, the six-time NBA champ listed various examples supporting his humble claims.

Advertisement

Pippen claimed that in the larger schemes of life, there was no real difference between a $30,000 watch and a $30 watch, a Gucci wallet and a Target wallet, a $10 million house and a $10,000 house, and a Ford car and a Bentley car.

According to the Hall of Famer, each of the commodities told the same time, held the same amount of money, hosted the same loneliness, and would also take you equally far, respectively.

Ultimately in life, “the holes dug” for everyone would be the same. Hence, love and laughter should be getting more importance than materialistic pleasures.

As you get older, you’ll realize that a $30,000 watch and a $30 watch both tell the same time. A Gucci wallet and a Target wallet hold the same amount of money. A $10,000,000 house and a $100,000 house host the same loneliness. A Ford will also drive you as far as a Bentley.… pic.twitter.com/PPVEz6TIrt — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 16, 2024

Pippen’s recent post on X preaching humility has received more traction than most of his other philosophical opinions. The 58-year-old had several users agree with him. Chiming in on Pip’s thoughts, users claim that a simple life with strong relations was far greater than one’s material possessions.

That’s a powerful reminder about the value of simplicity and the importance of relationships over material possessions. True contentment often comes from the connections we build and the love we share, rather than the things we accumulate. Staying humble and appreciating what… — Jacob Amoo (@youngblesstmoni) September 16, 2024

A few other users also supported the former seven-time All-Star with similar ideologies.

@NorthGate88 wrote, “My grandmother once said. “The only thing that matters is a roof over your head and food in your belly. Everything else can wait.””

@SportNMore1453 wrote, “Materialistic things are still nice but they don’t mean anything without the love, laughter and happiness with others.”

As surprising as it may seem, Pippen also drew some criticism on this post as fans claimed that the NBA legend was sharing philosophical learnings to compensate for the latest crypto scam that he was a huge part of.

Pippen gets attacked for his latest alleged crypto scam

Around 600 users commented on Pippen’s tweet. While a majority of these comments agreed with what the former 6ft 8” small forward was preaching, there were a few who accused him of using such philosophical thoughts as a nasty way of hiding his crypto scam.

Is a crypto scam that makes you $3,000,000 or $300 the same thing then? — think like a real estate appraiser (@ThinkAppraiser) September 17, 2024

why u scam the crypto community then? if $ doesnt matter? — RoaringPepe/CTR (@Adambak22324050) September 16, 2024

Over a month ago, Scottie Pippen announced the launch of an RWA (Real World Asset) project to tokenize the “legendary 1991 Game 5 championship ball.” In a matter of a few days, the value of the token took a massive dip (96%). Pippen has been receiving criticism for the same after being accused of being part of the team that withdrew 103 ETH, worth $330,000, from the project’s wallet.

Pippen hasn’t directly spoken about the rumors and addressed these accusations. Instead, he continues to promote his crypto project on various social media platforms.