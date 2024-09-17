mobile app bar

Scottie Pippen Turns Philosophical, Preaches Humility To His Followers: “$30,000 Watch And A $30 Watch Both Tell The Same Time”

Advait Jajodia
Published

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Scottie Pippen looks on in the first half in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Scottie Pippen usually shares short philosophical quotes on social media. However, his latest social media activity seemed completely different as he had a larger post accompanied by a photo of himself. In this unique tweet, the six-time NBA champ listed various examples supporting his humble claims.

Pippen claimed that in the larger schemes of life, there was no real difference between a $30,000 watch and a $30 watch, a Gucci wallet and a Target wallet, a $10 million house and a $10,000 house, and a Ford car and a Bentley car.

According to the Hall of Famer, each of the commodities told the same time, held the same amount of money, hosted the same loneliness, and would also take you equally far, respectively.

Ultimately in life, “the holes dug” for everyone would be the same. Hence, love and laughter should be getting more importance than materialistic pleasures.

Pippen’s recent post on X preaching humility has received more traction than most of his other philosophical opinions. The 58-year-old had several users agree with him. Chiming in on Pip’s thoughts, users claim that a simple life with strong relations was far greater than one’s material possessions.

A few other users also supported the former seven-time All-Star with similar ideologies.

@NorthGate88 wrote, “My grandmother once said. “The only thing that matters is a roof over your head and food in your belly. Everything else can wait.””

@SportNMore1453 wrote, “Materialistic things are still nice but they don’t mean anything without the love, laughter and happiness with others.”

As surprising as it may seem, Pippen also drew some criticism on this post as fans claimed that the NBA legend was sharing philosophical learnings to compensate for the latest crypto scam that he was a huge part of.

Pippen gets attacked for his latest alleged crypto scam

Around 600 users commented on Pippen’s tweet. While a majority of these comments agreed with what the former 6ft 8” small forward was preaching, there were a few who accused him of using such philosophical thoughts as a nasty way of hiding his crypto scam.

Over a month ago, Scottie Pippen announced the launch of an RWA (Real World Asset) project to tokenize the “legendary 1991 Game 5 championship ball.” In a matter of a few days, the value of the token took a massive dip (96%). Pippen has been receiving criticism for the same after being accused of being part of the team that withdrew 103 ETH, worth $330,000, from the project’s wallet.

Pippen hasn’t directly spoken about the rumors and addressed these accusations. Instead, he continues to promote his crypto project on various social media platforms.

