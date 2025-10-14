Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Has a Genuine Reason For Not Wanting to Live in Miami or LA

Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up before the start of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is an NBA star who flashes his brilliance on the court. Whether it’s his wicked Eurostep into the paint or his consistent middy, the reigning league MVP has as much basketball swagger as any of the all-time greats. But when it comes to the offseason? He likes things quiet.

SGA currently owns a $3.9 million home in Nichols Hills, a suburb near Oklahoma City. It features five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across 7,000 square feet of property. Not bad for a guy who just signed a $285 million supermax extension after leading the Thunder to the 2024–25 NBA championship.

When the 26-year-old did a recent interview with GQ to show off his digs, it came with a certain revelation. Shai doesn’t just live in OKC because of his affiliation to the franchise. He actually prefers something a little bit more off the grid.

“I like smaller cities,” said the Canadian star to GQ. “I can walk around here freely. It’s mostly older people walking the dog.”

The interviewer wondered why a “stylish” young man like Shai wouldn’t want to live in a more popular city like Los Angeles, Miami, or Toronto. SGA had an answer ready.

“I was just in the NBA season for 10 months, and we were all over the place—fans 24/7, on a flight, off a flight. In my offseason, I want the absolute opposite, so I just hide out here.”

Honestly, good for Shai for not only having boundaries but also for not being afraid to be honest about them. Manhattan or LA can be a lot to handle 24/7, and it’s pretty cool that he knows he’d rather take all that in when he’s on the road.

Besides, in OKC, the whole city shows up for every Thunder game, making each one feel like a community event. There’s no split loyalty or distraction, just one team and a ton of pride.

New York and Chicago have the history, the playground legends, and the bright lights, but OKC brings heart. It’s less about legacy and more about energy and connection. The Thunder may be young compared to the Knicks or Bulls, but their fans bring that big-league passion every night.

So it’s good that SGA is getting his rest now. He and the Thunder will have a much tougher road back to the Finals, considering how much the West has beefed up. Between Kevin Durant joining the Rockets and the Clippers adding veteran firepower in Bradley Beal and CP3, the 2025–26 season is shaping up to be incredible to watch.