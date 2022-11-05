When 17 Year Old Kobe Bryant Didn’t Wanna do Any Interviews Post Learning About Trade From Charlotte Hornets on Draft Day

Having been selected as the 13th pick by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 as a mere 17-year-old, ‘Bean’ was instantly traded to Los Angeles for Vlade Divac.

A trade the Charlotte-based franchise would go on to regret. Although Divac was a significant member of the Hornets roster, he would move on from the franchise just a couple of years later, whereas Bryant would go on to capture numerous accolades over his esteemed career.

Bryant’s need for redemption and vengeance, no matter the situation, has always led to salvation for the former ‘MVP’. In fact, it would be an understatement to say his career was built on this.

Kobe Bryant provided insight into his trade to LA!

The Charlotte Hornets acquired ‘Bean’ as the 13th pick in the 1996 draft. Having drafted a 17-year-old, directly out of high school, the expectation surrounding Bryant and the organization was that he would be the face of the franchise for years to come.

The Hornets rather chose to trade him on draft night, which left a sour taste in Kobe Bryant’s mouth. Speaking about the incident, Bryant stated-

“You know, you get drafted, you’re on the phone with the GM of the team. The draft is you know so so… So I get on the phone with the Charlotte GM, he just tells me hey you know what’s going on, like yeah, yeah..and you got media in front of you..and all that, and he goes, Well it’s a good thing we training because we couldn’t use you anyway. What?! Motherf*****. So that’s what happened on draft night.”

Since staking his claim for the starting spot as a shooting guard for the Lakers in 1998, Kobe Bryant was an integral member of the Lakers side who went on to terrorize the league.

The franchise would establish its preeminence in the NBA for three years. The ‘Purple and Gold’ procured the coveted three-peat, winning NBA rings in three successive years from 2000-2002.

During the Lakers’ three-peat from 2000-2002, there were 2 NBA Finals games where Shaq was fouled out in. Kobe Bryant helped the Lakers win both games with both being road games (2000 NBA Finals Game 4 and 2001 NBA Finals Game 3). pic.twitter.com/wF9KZwgp2H — KobeTheGOAT (@KBGOAT824) June 2, 2022

With Shaquille O’Neal at the helm, the Lakers eradicated their opponents from championship contention one by one. A young Bryant played second fiddle to ‘Diesel’ at the time.

Rightfully so mind you, as ‘Shaq’ was in his prime, and Bryant’s time would come later that very decade. The five-time NBA champion would go on to become an astronomical force on the offensive as well as defensive ends of the court.

Kobe Bryant and his proclivity for hard work!

From the remarks made by Bryant in the footage above, an intriguing comment to note was his reaction to the trade. That particular reaction has been the story of the ‘Black Mamba’s’ life.

In light of his trade, Kobe Bryant stated-

“So I was already triggered IMO. I was triggered. I was ready to go to a gym, like f*** the media, I don’t wanna do any more interviews, why you telling me that, I’m 17.”

A persisting desire and predilection to always be the best. It’s the foundation of his success, which garnered him a vigorous following.

Years after his passing, his legend still precedes him. Bryant’s ‘mamba mentality has gone on to become a motto, that people still abide by, and most importantly, adhere to.

