“Shannon Sharpe Gonna Get Fired”: Fans Predict ESPN Analyst’s Demise As He Sides With LeBron James Over Stephen A Smith

The NBA world has been buzzing with the ongoing drama between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. The saga has taken a new turn in the last 24 hours with Stephen A. saying he’d have ‘swung’ on LBJ had he put his hands on the media veteran. LeBron, on the other hand, has finally broken his silence by addressing the subject on Pat McAfee’s show.

Amidst the ongoing feud, Shannon Sharpe recently added his two cents to the discussion. On Nightcap, Sharpe talked about the LeBron-Stephen A. beef and seemingly sided with LBJ.

He said, “I wish Stephen A. would’ve just left it alone.” Sharpe believes that SAS is dragging the drama with him instead of moving past it after addressing it once on First Take. While he claimed to be seeing both sides of the issue, he said, “Stephen A. just needs to let it go.” He even defended LeBron by claiming that he wasn’t going to hit him.

Sharpe believes that LBJ stood up to Stephen A. as a father, which should be understandable for him, as he’s a father, too. He also defended LeBron’s decision to confront him, as he’s a very protective father and a devoted family man. All of these comments seemed a little one-sided to the fans, and they now believe that he might get fired from ESPN.

One fan wrote, “Shannon [Sharpe] gonna get fired.” The assumption here is that Stephen A. is the face of ESPN, which is also evident with his renewed $100 million contract. And, Sharpe, being another ESPN employee, talking against him might lead him to lose his job.

Another fan wrote, “Shannon won’t last a year,” outlining the same possibility. However, these assumptions can best be described as a stretch because while SAS is arguably the most important part of ESPN, Sharpe is also a well-respected name in the business. If his opinion gets him fired, it’ll taint ESPN and Disney’s image.

More importantly, anyone who watches Sharpe regularly, including Stephen A., knows that he’s ride or die for LeBron. He has been very vocal about his status as the GOAT of basketball, in his opinion, and isn’t afraid to debate anyone on the subject. It’s unlikely that Unc’s job is going to be in danger for disagreeing with Stephen A. Smith.