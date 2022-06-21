‘Shannon Sharpe, I think you had your secret Snoop Dogg stash’: Skip Bayless roasts NFL legend for thinking Kyrie Irving would leave the Nets for LeBron James

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were at it once more on ‘Undisputed’ about Kyrie Irving and LeBron James teaming up, and Skip had to question Shannon’s sanity.

Kyrie and LeBron both had less than ideal seasons. LeBron was in charge of a Lakers roster that clearly had no business of being put together.

Los Angeles brought in Russell Westbrook to form a new big three, but it blew up right in their faces. Westbrook never fit in too well with the Lakers roster, and he had the worst statistical year of his career.

The Lakers missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record, and now they have some major questions to answer this offseason. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving had a completely different year.

He didn’t play the first half of the season because he couldn’t as he wasn’t vaccinated, and then when the team brought him back things had changed big time. James Harden was traded, and the Nets roster had basically never played together. Brooklyn went from Finals contenders to being swept in the first round. Now, he may not be back with Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors pic.twitter.com/LnAgFks2yB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2022

Kyrie Irving joining LeBron James has Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in heated debates

With Irving’s future in question, many rumors have linked him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Teaming up with LeBron James again would be incredible.

Kyrie and LeBron pulled off the greatest comeback in Finals history in 2016, and if they were to join forces again, you can imagine how motivated they’d be to make it back to the top of the NBA world.

Well, Shannon Sharpe definitely seems to think that Kyrie is going to try and pull off a move to make the reunion happen. Skip Bayless, on the other hand, believes that’s false.

He thinks Kyrie will want to stay with Kevin Durant and try to build the Nets back up. After all, they were the title favorites before everything fell apart and were the number one seed in the East for a long time. There’s success to go back on there. Skip was so dumbfounded by Shannon’s take that he questioned if his co-host was on Snoop’s stash.

.@ShannonSharpe: “I can dream that the Lakers can get Kyrie somehow.”@RealSkipBayless: “I’m fearing for the 2nd-straight day you got into your Snoop stash you keep in your dressing room.” 🤣🤣🤣 👀 @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/GXnX45q82n — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 21, 2022

