“Shaqtin’ A Poole Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving”: Shaquille O’Neal Goes at Jordan Poole, Kyrie Irving, and Others for Their Televised Flubs

The latest Holiday Edition episode of Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaqtin’ A Fool segment on NBA on TNT saw a bunch of NBA stars making hilarious appearances. The comedy show ranks some of the most hilarious mistakes/embarrassing moments that players produce every week, something that there never seems to be a lack of. The current segment proved to be no different, with several stars committing hilarious errors that they could easily have avoided.

The winner for this edition was none other than Washington Wizards star Jordan Poole, who has been in the news consistently in recent months. Poole ended up slipping during a game against the Phoenix Suns before he could release a 3-point attempt, which resulted in a hilarious clip and a ton of memes.

O’Neal commented that the TNT segment was simply a gift that kept on giving when starring Poole. “Shaqtin’ a Poole is the gift that keeps on giving,” Shaq said, implying the sheer number of embarrassing moments Poole had witnessed since leaving the Warriors.

On Number 4 for the episode was LA Clippers’ Daniel Theis, who while guarding the perimeter in a recent game against the Trail Blazers, had a moment to forget. Upon minor initial contact, Theis went stumbling backward in a hilarious fashion and simply gave up on the attacker, which opened space up for an easy 3.

Next up was Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, who is known as one of the most talented players in the NBA, and is the best ball-handler by some margin. However, Irving is not a dunker, which was evident when he was given an open dunking opportunity but was seemingly caught in two minds.

Irving ended up missing the dunk and immediately seemed to realize that it was a troll-worthy moment. Next up was none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. After scoring a franchise-high 64 points, Giannis desperately wanted his game ball after the win against the Indiana Pacers.

However, the Pacers wanted it to be given to a rookie who had scored his first points. However, Giannis was having none of it, arguing with anyone who was willing to argue with him before running into the tunnel in search of his basketball. It was later revealed that Giannis was able to get his hands on the deserved game ball.

This is not the first time Jordan Poole has won Shaqtin’ A Fool

Poole has not had the best of time with the Washington Wizards since his arrival. He initially received a lot of criticism for his apparent lack of determination and problematic body language in Washington, and things have hardly improved of late.

Last month, he was at the #1 spot on Shaqtin for a range of clips where he could be seen trying to do a little too much. On one instance, Poole made a no-look 3-point attempt which did not go in.

He was also guilty of taking multiple shots a bit too casually and did not even get his body structure right. That was in addition to an attempted skill that again saw Poole slip as the ball stumbled off the court. The collection of the mistakes meant that there were simply too many clips for him to not end up at number #1.