“Shaquille O’Neal Has to Use DropBox to Send a D**k Pic”: When Lakers Legend Was Roasted at The Roast of Justin Bieber

NBA legend and Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal is a former MVP and multiple championship winner. Listed at 7ft 1in and 325 pounds while joining the league, Shaq dominated the league with his size. Despite the frame, Shaq was quick and agile with his movements.

Shaq has been shredding and gaining pounds since he entered the league, and it has also carried into his retirement. When he won the championship with the LA Lakers in 2000, he weighed 345 pounds; when he three-peated in 2002, he weighed 395 pounds. Three years later, when he joined the Miami Heat, he had lost 70 pounds.

Over the years, his constant weight change has been the butt of numerous jokes. Shaq known for having a jolly personality has had great fun with it as well. In fact, he has been a part of multiple Comedy Central roasts as well.

Shaquille O’Neal roasted on Comedy Central

Comedy Central roasts are known for insulting comedy and profane language in their shows. Shaquille O’Neal was invited to the roast of Justin Beiber, and it was a riot. Here are some of the funniest one-liners said:

Natasha Leggero: “Shaquille is the Arabic name for Handsome and O’Neal is Irish for just kidding. Shaq’s dick is so big, he has to Use DropBox to Send a D**k Pic”.

She goes on to call Snoop Dogg – ‘Shaq’s skeleton’. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson also had shots to fire at the NBA legend.

Pete Davidson pointing at Kevin Hart: “It’s honor to be part of a roast hosted by Shaq’s d**k.”

However, Shaq did not hold back when it was his turn to roast the hosts present at the dais. Here are a few excerpts from his delivery:

Shaquille O’Neal to Snoop Dogg: “Snopp made a reggae album. If you are a rap fan, you may not have it but if you are a reggae fan, I know you don’t have it.” Shaquille O’Neal to Jusin Beiber: “You are the sixth most hated person of all time. Kim Jong-Un didn’t have a score that low and he uses his music to f—in torture people.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s wide range of talents

Shaq might have gotten his fame and riches from basketball, but he is a man of multiple talents. A permanent member of the sports show ‘NBA on TNT’, his dynamics with colleague Charles Barkley has been entertaining fans for years.

The NBA superstar is also known for his ability as a DJ and has appeared in many Hollywood movies and shows. He is also a successful entrepreneur and has earned huge profits through his business ventures.