Shaquille O’Neal Sends Magic Johnson And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Strongly Worded Message On Their Standing In Lakers History

June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; (left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsay Hunter and Shaquille O’Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to downplay how highly he thinks of himself, and this time, he’s drawing a bold line in Los Angeles Lakers lore. During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Shaq revisited his iconic partnership with the late Kobe Bryant and didn’t hold back when comparing it to past duos, even the legendary Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Shaq and Kobe had a complicated relationship. The chemistry on the court was electric, but started to collapse when the sidekick thought it was time to be a hero. Behind the scenes, tension often ran high. Still, despite their disagreements, the two led the Lakers to a historic three-peat.

Their dominance was unmatched. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective, and, more importantly, unforgettable. Shaq reflected on that partnership with a mix of pride and pain. The regret of not reconnecting with Kobe before his tragic passing still weighs heavily on him.

While revisiting those memories, Shaq made one thing clear, he believes he and Kobe were the most dominant 1-2 punch not just in the league, but in Lakers history. He said, “We are the most dominant, enigmatic one-two punch ever created, never to be duplicated. Matter of fact, the number one Laker duo in history.”

He even doubled down, sending a direct message to Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. According to Shaq, anyone who has a problem with his claim can go ahead and tell them. He said, “Write it down, send it to them. Text it to them. Fax it to them. Motherf***in put it on a pigeon, fly it to them.” That’s how confident he is in the legacy he built with Bryant.

Although it’s a bold stance, it’s not surprising at all. Shaq has never been one to mince his words, and he always speaks what’s on his mind. More importantly, one can’t simply discard his claim, especially since Magic himself considers Kobe to be the greatest Laker of all time. So, there’s a lot of truth in what Shaq said with his chest.

The topic was brought up while the big fella was speaking about his biggest regrets in life. After boasting about the greatness of the Lakers duo, he concluded by saying, “The fact that I couldn’t tell my sister and my brother, ‘I love you,’ one last time, two last times, 10 last times, that kinda haunts me.”

Shaq urged people to reconnect with those who once meant a lot to them before it’s too late.