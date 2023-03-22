Shaquille O’Neal, Who Spent $20 Million to be Tiger Woods’ Neighbor, is now Investing in Golf Legend’s Disruptive Idea

Shaquille O’Neal is an investor savant. Yes, we may have inadvertently coined a new phrase in order to praise the Lakers legend but it is what he is. He is a genius investor. And not because he has inside knowledge of the market or that opportunities fall to him.

But because of the fact that he is blessed with a combination of both of these factors and he has an abundance of wealth at his disposal. His net worth is rumored to be $400 million but we believe that it is far greater than that sum that has been floating around on the internet.

But rumors are for another day. Today, we’re looking at another venture of his. And this time, he is joined by compatriots and other investment gurus alike. Not to mention, this idea could be another gold mine.

Shaquille O’Neal joins Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant in investing in Tiger Woods’ new disruptive company for sports

Yes, Shaq is joined by Dwayne Wade and Kevin Durant to put their money into Tiger Woods’ disruptive sports technology company, TMRW Sports.

A technology-first company whose goal is to help reimagine sports, TMRW Sports is a big deal. It was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy.

With the likes of Stephen Curry and Chris Paul investing before, it certainly looks like a company with a good future. But can Shaq’s magic touch work here? Or is dipping his fingers in the pie due to his affinity for Tiger Woods?

Shaquille O’Neal’s love for Tiger Woods once helped him buy a house for a stunning $20 million!

Yes, Shaq loves to be around Tiger Woods. Who wouldn’t? Charles Barkley once said that only two athletes in his life commanded such respect, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

But we think Shaq loves Tiger more, so much so that he once spent $20 million to buy a house next to Tiger Woods! While his current investment might not be out of bias. There is only so much we can speculate.

But since the venture has other pros investing their hard-earned money, we think it will succeed.