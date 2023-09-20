“Shaquille O’Neal, You Act Like You’re Shooting Free Throws!”: Charles Barkley ‘Egged’ Lakers Legend as Kenny Smith Mocked Career 52.7 Percent Numbers in 2019

Inside The NBA, during the 2019-2020 season, decided to try something new. During the ‘EJ Neat-O Stat Of The Night’ segment, the crew decided to try the “throwing stuff in the air” TikTok Challenge. The idea of trying the challenge came from Shaquille O’Neal himself. The challenge led to the whole set being turned into a battlefield, with Chuck and Shaq throwing water balloons and eggs at each other. Kenny even took shots at Shaquille O’Neal, mentioning how Shaq missing his target was reminiscent of the big man shooting free throws.

Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith wasn’t completely off with his insults. Shaquille O’Neal was a career 52.7% free throw shooter. While Shaq missed way more on the show than on the hardwood, he was sure to get some good shots in while throwing eggs at Kenny.

The objects of choice for the challenge were mostly water balloons, eggs, and a basketball. The Challenge took a surprising turn when Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley started hurling stuff at each other. Sir Charles seemed to be having a superior shooting night than the big man, as Shaq failed to land any water balloons on Charles. Kenny Smith even mocked Shaq’s aim, telling him ” Shaquille O’Neal, You Act Like You’re Shooting Free Throws”.

Towards the end of the segment, Shaq and Ernie Johnson gave the challenge another shot. The duo huddled up as each of them threw balloons and eggs in the air. Though none of them landed anything, Charles threw an egg at the duo, landing it clearly on Shaq’s head. This made the entire set erupt into laughter, as the crew continued their little game.

Shaq doesn’t like Kenny making false embraces of him

Shaquille O’Neal was a dominant force in the league during his playing days. But since retirement, Shaq has decided to embrace more of his funny and gentle side. However during an airing of The Inside The NBA, Shaq reminded everyone jockingly, that he was still the top dog. While talking about the game, Shaq was interrupted by Kenny Smith, who told him, “That means you need to be here on time“.

Shaquille O’Neal cleared the air immediately, showing Kenny proof that he was on set before the show started. The big man followed up the clarification with a warning, telling Kenny ” If you try to be funny on TV again, I’m gonna put these paws on you“. Though the matter was quickly done away with, everyone knew that Shaq wasn’t completely playing around with the threat.