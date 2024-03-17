Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Goes Out of His Way to Show LeBron James’ Son Bryce Some Support

Two youngsters from the James clan are making major strides in the world of basketball. While Bronny James is often a part of media conversations because of his stint with USC, Bryce is slowly earning his stripes as well. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir O’Neal took to Instagram to show some love to the young baller. Shaqir shared a clip from Ballislife on his Instagram story, giving a shoutout to the 16-year-old’s junior year mixtape.

Bryce primarily plays at the shooting guard position for Sierra Canyon School. Over the years, there have been several comparisons made between Bryce and his elder brother, Bronny. In fact, several people believe that the 16-year-old plays more like his father than Bronny. That is one of the best compliments that any young and upcoming basketball player can get in their life.

The mixtape that Shaqir shared on his IG story captures the best moments of Bryce’s season for his California high school. The youngster can be seen dominating the game on both ends of the court from jumping over players for dunks to blocking shots at the last second. He could also be seen getting hot from mid-range and the three-point line. As Bryce slowly climbs up the ranks in the world of basketball, he is constantly being compared to his elder brother who is almost on the brink of making his NBA debut.

Gilbert Arenas thinks Bryce James is a better player than his brother

For Bryce to become a world class talent, there is enough competition in his own house. Apart from being the son of LeBron James, the 16-year-old will also have to live up to the reputation of his elder brother. Even though their relative position is debatable as of now, NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas has already made up his mind that Bryce is a better player than Bronny.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Arenas talked about Bryce and what makes him a better player. Arenas said that he has practiced with Bryce and Bronny and has seen similarities in their games with their father. He had said, “Like we’ll do like pick and roll splits. And I’m like I’m gonna just mix it up. No matter what we did, he [Bryce] read it perfect every single time. He probably might be the smartest one out of ’em.” So, with veterans vouching for him at such a young age, it’s safe to say that Bryce is destined for greatness.