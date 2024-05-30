“She Was Clearly Studying the Right People”: Muggsy Bogues Shows Angel Reese Love for Her Comments on Him

Angel Reese has quickly become one of the biggest draws of the league. She is steadily making all the right choices, be it her professional commitments or business decisions. Recently, the Maryland rookie received major props from fellow Baltimore icon Muggsy Bogues. The NBA veteran heaped praise on her after learning about his role in Reese’s journey so far.

The Sporting News unveiled that Bogues has been a major source of inspiration for Reese. Upon knowing this, Bogues couldn’t help but express his gratitude.

He posted on his X profile, “Much respect to my fellow B-More native Angel Reese. As you can tell by her [fire emojis] start to her WNBA career, she was clearly studying the right people growing up.”

While the NBA veteran was born and brought up in Baltimore, Reese attended the Saint Frances Academy in the city. He took pride in playing a small role in developing a raw and young talent like Angel Reese.

Much respect to my fellow B-More native Angel Reese 👍🏽🙏🏽 As you can tell by her 🔥🔥🔥 start to her WNBA career, she was clearly studying the right people growing up😂💪🏽 #heartoverheight #Baltimore (via https://t.co/fr3cMGSM9f) pic.twitter.com/q5dJjuzS3c — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) May 29, 2024

The 2023 NCAA Champion is already setting a foundation for her future with major investments. She owns a stake in DC Power Football Club, a professional women’s soccer team, based in Washington DC, which is set to debut this summer at the USL Super League.

Whether it’s the impact of her supremely successful uncle Shaquille O’Neal or just another ode to Bogues’ influence, the bottom line is that Reese is setting up the right examples for the next generation. She is revolutionizing the league much like her idol, who was the definition of dedication in his career.

Muggsy Bogues defied the odds to become a legend

In a league, dominated by players above 6 feet, a 5’3″ Bogues didn’t stand a chance in the majority’s opinion. However, a motivated and dedicated Dunbar alum was prepared to prove people wrong from the beginning.

Despite the obvious size disadvantage, the former Hornets star was adamant about playing in the league and becoming an example of overcoming adversities.

During a conversation with Star Tribune, in 2011, Bogues said, “The career that I had and the non-believers that I had — I won over a lot of them. Especially when I was able to set the tone for the non-believers, those who were wishing and wanting and never had the courage trying.”

It’s amazing how in little over a decade of making that statement, he has a mentee in one of the biggest WNBA stars of the future.