Skip Bayless Claims “Luka Doncic’s Mere Presence” Has Brought LeBron James Back on Top, Fans Vehemently Disagree

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

LeBron James has empowered a narrative that players have strongly felt for years. From Kevin Durant to Anthony Edwards, there has been a common conclusion among NBA athletes – media thrives on negative coverage. The debate itself is complex and demands conversations and a common ground on both ends. But even as the conversation takes flight, there is one man, who remains unfazed, perhaps still emboldened by his skillset for engagement farming.

Skip Bayless, from his Cold Pizza days, has built a career on LeBron’s back. But unlike most who, while even criticising the living legend, appreciate his greatness, Skip’s attacks have been relentless and consistent. Only rarely does he compliment the King, but even when he does, there is a subtle dig hidden behind the lines.

He did the same thing while the Lakers played the Clippers. Skip surprisingly claimed LeBron is playing like a top 5 player in the league even at 40. But he dampened the praise by undermining James’ output this entire season.

LeBron is on an incredible run. Since Luka Doncic debuted for the Lakers, James has already recorded a 40-point game and a 30-point game. So, Skip being Skip, after Friday night’s performance, immediately went on X and gave all the credit to Doncic.

He claimed “Luka’s mere presence has turned LeBron into a Top 5 player at age 40.” Bayless also suggested LeBron has no pressure anymore and acknowledged “17 in the 1st half on 2nd night of back to back” is remarkable.

LeBron finished the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists. If we compare LBJ’s numbers from tonight to his season average, Bayless’ claim seems exaggerated. In fact, while there is certainly a slight uptick in Bron’s number since Luka arrived, it’s not significant.

The 40-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.1 rebounds in 54 games while shooting over 52% from the field and nearly 40% from the distance this season. And Bayless’ assertion naturally irked fans who weren’t afraid to show their displeasure.

LeBron’s fans disagree with Skip Bayless

Bayless’ comment about LeBron playing without any pressure and with lowered expectations seems far-fetched to his fans. One fan stated that “LeBron could step on the court with the Jackson 5 as his teammates and everyone in the world is going to expect a championship.”

What are you talking about there LeBron could step on the court with the Jackson 5 as his teammates and everyone in the world is going to expect a championship — NeDSep1➡ (@seviour_nick) March 1, 2025

His claim about LBJ now being a top-five player in the league because of Luka is also not sitting well with the fans. “Lebron was a top 5 player at 40 before Luka got there,” a fan claimed.

Lebron was a top 5 player at 40 before Luka got there — Chris Mucci (@ChrisMucci) March 1, 2025

LeBron is currently the fifth-ranked player on the KIA MVP Ladder. He is doing this at the age of 40. To say that it’s impressive will be an understatement.

His stats for the season show that LeBron didn’t just start playing at this level, he has been doing it since the season started. A fan wrote, “He’s been doing this all season skip, give it a rest man!! Just enjoy the game!! It’s been 22 years for peaks sake!”

He’s been doing this all season skip, give it a rest man!! Just enjoy the game!! It’s been 22 years for peaks sake! — EezyDoesIt (@EazyDoesItagain) March 1, 2025

In all fairness, there is at least some comfort in knowing Skip isn’t on TV anymore because even though he is not FS1 anymore, he remains dedicated to criticising and undermining LeBron. And that brand of reporting should only exist in the past.