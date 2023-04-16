“Slow Down De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk!”: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green Give Keys for Winning Game 2

Apr 15, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks towards the hoop after making a three point basket next to Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 to the Sacramento Kings tonight. Playing their first playoff game in 17 years, the Kings did not let Stephen Curry and the Dubs run away with the game. Instead, multiple players stepped up and helped them secure a win.

Harrison Barnes started them off, with Malik Monk joining the party and making a huge splash. He scored 32 off the bench and was 14 of 14 from the charity stripe. De’Aaron Fox scored 29 of his 38 points in the 2nd half, as he led the Kings to a 126-123 win over the reigning champs.

Stephen Curry had 30 points and six rebounds. Klay Thompson had 21 points, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole added 17 each from the bench. However, the Dubs fell short by 3 points as they missed two crucial shots in the final stretch.

After the game, Steph, Draymond, and others reflected on things they need to work on before Game 2.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green talk changes

The Warriors just lost Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, but there is no sense of panic amongst the team. Why would there be? They’ve been in all possible situations and they know it’s a 7-game series.

After the game, Draymond Green spoke about the changes they need to make to get a different outcome in Game 2.

Draymond Green says the Warriors have to watch the film and figure out their coverage of De’Aaron Fox, he got downhill too often. Green says Fox beat everyone who was on him, individually the Warriors have to take that matchup personal. #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 16, 2023

Stephen Curry took the floor with the same sense of calm and reflected on what changes need to be made. One of the things he highlighted was ‘slowing down De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.’

Steph Curry says for the most part he liked the way the Warriors played in game 1. Curry says they need to shore up some of their defensive rotations to slow down De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk, shoot better, grab some boards, & the Dubs will be successful. #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 16, 2023

Both former Wildcats had a huge impact on the game, combining for 70 points between themselves. Slowing them down is going to be the biggest thing the Dubs will have to focus on before Game 2.

Steve Kerr reflects on Game 1 loss

After the game, Steve Kerr didn’t particularly look upset with his group. Talking to the reporters, Kerr said,

“I think we’re in a pretty good place… Seven game series. We’ll bounce back.”

He then described the two ‘killer stats’ from tonight’s game.

Here’s an extended Steve Kerr breakdown of the Game 1 loss. Mentioned the Kings’ 17 offensive rebounds, Malik Monk’s 14 free throws as two killer stats. pic.twitter.com/hus3pfUPOz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2023

It’s great to see the Dubs being in good spirits after the loss. It’s coming back from setbacks like these which truly test and describe the mettle of a championship squad.