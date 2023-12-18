“Somehow Still Looks Like a Flop”: Jordan Poole Slipping Against the Suns Had NBA Twitter Trolling Wizards Guard

Credits: Dec 17, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the net against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Only when things started to look for The Washington Wizards finally with a win against Indiana Pacers, things fell miserably for them against the Phoenix Suns. Despite witnessing an incredible fight against the Suns, the NBA Twitter decided to troll Jordan Poole for slipping on the court.

At one point in the 2nd half of the matchup, Jordan Poole slipped on what seemed to be a wet spot. As he advanced to the front court, just prior to the three-point line, Poole took a hard fall. Fortunately, the guard didn’t suffer any injury. However, understandably, JP looked extremely upset.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1736577844505981379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Poole was having a night, almost leading the Wizards to overcome the wrath of the Suns. Despite a heroic effort, NBA Twitter, as they always, found another reason to mock the 24-year-old.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/C_Reilly5/status/1736579711969464805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/holmes_rye/status/1736580582841458720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nstoney34/status/1736582447834276090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jordan Poole has been having a disappointing campaign

Jordan Poole was a solid sixth man during his stint with the Golden State Warriors. Moreover, his move to the Washington Wizards was supposed to evolve him into a leader. Everybody expected the combo guard to have an improvement like James Harden did once he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, the 6ft 4” youngster played better when he was a part of the Bay Area’s squad. Seeing a dip in production, Poole’s major stats have taken a fall as compared to the last campaign. Playing just about 30 minutes, the 2022 champion is only averaging 17 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Kevin Garnett is one of the many personalities from the basketball community who spoke about the subpar performance that Poole was having. Unlike other critics who merely stated that JP should be traded, KG took it a step further. Being a bit too harsh, the Big Ticket revealed that he didn’t want to see the youngster playing in the NBA.

“Ni**as like this don’t belong in our league,” Garnett said.

However, there have been well-wishers hoping for Poole to do his best. Andre Iguodala is one of them. Amidst Poole’s dry spell, Iguodala asked his former teammate to continue working and trusting himself.

“The thing with JP[Jordan Poole] is that you gotta keep working. The only way to get out of the position he is in, or they are in is that you just gotta keep working,” Iggy said.

Poole will certainly have to improve himself if the Wizards want to move up from the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.