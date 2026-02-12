mobile app bar

“Starting to Dictate”: Spurs HC Says Victor Wembanyama “Slowing Down” Is a Sign of His Evolution

Reese Patanjo
Published

Mitch Johnson and Victor Wembanyama

When Victor Wembanyama was drafted No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft, few doubted that he would one day become an MVP-caliber player. The work he put in on the court immediately showed his desire to reach that level as quickly as possible, and just two years in, it can be said that he is nearly there. Wembanyama may finally be approaching the ceiling of his game.

Wembanyama is having another incredible season for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. His shooting efficiency has jumped from 47% last year to 51% this season, and he is also knocking down 37% of his three-point attempts. Mitch Johnson has taken notice and spoke about Wembanyama’s growth in a recent interview with a Spurs beat writer.

“I think he’s improved in almost every way. It’s a natural progression for a young player who is as capable as he is, both mentally and physically,” the Spurs head coach began, before revealing that he believes Wembanyama’s evolution will soon begin to slow.

“His impact and leaving his imprints all over the floor of the game is starting to slow down,” Johnson said. “I say slow down in the sense that he’s not just reacting to everything, he’s actually starting to dictate and manipulate.”

Anyone who has ever played basketball knows exactly what the Spurs coach is talking about. The speed of a competitive game can rush some players and throw off their mechanics. The best players in the league are usually the ones who play at their own pace and dictate the game on their terms.

“When he continues to learn how to do that with his skill set and just versatile skills, I think we’ll see some pretty big moments for him,” Johnson added.

The biggest question will continue to be Wembanyama’s health. He missed just 11 games in his rookie season, but then missed 36 during his sophomore campaign. Historically, players of his size have struggled to stay healthy.

For now, though, Wembanyama is healthy and continues to be a highlight factory. His ability to disrupt opponents on defense and then make them pay on offense is unlike anything the league has seen before. If he and the Spurs can stay healthy, it is fair to wonder whether they can make an early run to the NBA Finals this season.

