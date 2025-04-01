Stephen A. Smith’s Compliment for Kobe Bryant Backfired in 2017 as He Begrudgingly Admitted the Lakers Legend’s Better Style

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Comedian Larry David and sports media personality Stephen A. Smith attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stephen A. Smith didn’t get to where he is today without having a bit of pride in his skills as a journalist and a sports media personality. He also takes pride in his style. In 2017, he felt that pride attacked following a compliment toward Kobe Bryant, which backfired against him.

Bryant made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take a year after his 2016 retirement. The nearly 25-minute-long interview featured Bryant discussing a wide range of topics, including the state of the Lakers and the growing trend of NBA players sitting out games. However, one of the most memorable moments came only a minute into the interview.

The panel featuring Smith, Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman expressed their gratitude toward Bryant for joining the show. Smith applauded Bryant’s sense of fashion but unexpectedly received a question from Qerim that momentarily soured his mood.

“You’re looking smooth bro. I got to say I’m very impressed,” Smith said.

Qerim then responded by asking Smith, “You finally admit there is somebody who dresses better than you?”

Smith hung his head low and admitted, “Yeah, I give it to him.” From Smith’s facial expression, he immediately regretted mentioning Bryant’s sense of style. For a guy who takes extreme pride in his appearance, especially while on camera, that had to hurt.

SAS recovered quickly with laughter, though, when Bryant said he admired Smith’s opinion.

Stephen A.’s at times flamboyant style has led critics to call out the ESPN analyst for his outfits.

ESPN analyst called out Smith for his NBA Finals outfit

Ahead of every NBA game, players make a statement with their pregame outfits. That statement is amplified under the bright lights during the playoffs. Ahead of Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Smith made a dramatic entrance to the game wearing a lavender suit and slightly darker tie. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo didn’t hold back his thoughts.

“You’ve got a guy behind you, you’ve got the cameras, what do you think you’re going to score 36 this night with the sunglasses on?” Russo asked.“I mean, this is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Smith could only laugh in the background, while he attempted to defend himself. Regardless of Russo’s comments, it hasn’t deterred Smith from wearing statement pieces either on set or at NBA games.