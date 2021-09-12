“Stephen Curry causes panic being the subject of Phil Mickelson’s experiment!”: Lefty’s famous flop shot over the 3x NBA champion has Dub Nation filled with fear

Golf icon Phil Mickelson attempts his famous flop shot over Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Lefty had Dub Nation fans in a panic for a second.

The Golden State Warriors have not been the same ever since the 2019 NBA Finals. The team has struggled with injuries to some of its major superstars, including the face of the franchise Stephen Curry.

Though the past season was phenomenal for the former unanimous MVP, the Warriors failed to make it to the playoffs. With an expected healthy Klay Thompson to return by December and the return of Andre Iguodala, things look bright for the Dubs in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Steph Curry’s obsession with Golf is no secret. The 2x scoring champion is often seen participating in tournaments and playing with pros during the off-season.

Recently, Curry had all his fans and well-wishers anxious when he was made the experiment of Golf legend Phil Mickelson. The 2x PGA champion performed his famous flop shot over the 6″3′ Warriors superstar.

Phil Mickelson causes massive panic among Dub Nation fans with his experiment on Stephen Curry

The Warriors have been jinxed with injuries for the past 3-years. The first being the catastrophic injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson during the 2019 NBA Finals, costing them a chance to 3-peat.

This was followed by Curry breaking his hand only a few games into the 2019-20 season. As things looked optimistic for the Bay Area entering the 2020-21 season, Klay Thompson would sustain an Achillies injury during a workout.

Recently, Curry and Mickelson met for a Golf session, with the latter performing his infamous trick shot. As the Gold veteran pulled up to perform the shot, we could see an anxious Curry scream in fear.

Steph’s heart skipped a beat … and so did ours 😅 (via @CallawayGolf) pic.twitter.com/vzmJ71jjq0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 11, 2021

In the clip, Michelson is heard saying,

You’re a little taller than my test subjects, don’t cross down. Let me just drive the club into the ground and hope for the best.

Lefty does use his sense of humor to ease the tension around, but Steph Curry’s nervous laughter is evidence that everyone around is jittery. As Michelson swings his club, Curry shrieks in fear.

However, with God’s grace, the experiment is successful, and two sports icons are seen giving a warm hug to each other. Curry does admit to being nervous.

Though it was a risky situation, Mickelson has attempted this shot with other popular personalities in the past as well. Lefty even tweeted assuring fans of Curry around the world that there was nothing to worry about.

Nothing to worry about 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 11, 2021

Mickelson’s experiment on Curry clearly had Dub Nation fans in a state of anxiety, considering how important the 2x MVP is to the Bay Area. With things looking positive for the Warriors going into the 2021-22 season, the last thing that the fans want is an injury in a reckless situation.