Stephen Curry Hebrew Tattoo: Is the Warriors Star Jewish?

There have been some speculations about Stephen Curry’s faith in the past. The NBA superstar has a Hebrew tattoo on his right wrist. It’s an old tattoo that Steph got a long time ago, but it has raised questions as to whether the four-time NBA Champion is Jewish several times.

The tattoo on his right wrist is a passage from 1 Corinthians 13:8 in the New Testament. The English translation of the same says, “Love never fails.”

Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry also has the same tattoo. She posted an image showing her tattoo on Instagram in June 2013. Ayesha wrote, “My husband and I got matching tattoos. ‘Love never fail to be’ :)”

Steph has shown his appreciation towards Hebrew several times in the past. He showed up for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals in a sweatshirt that had the same quote written on it.

However, the superstar is a Christian by faith. Not only Steph, but his entire family are devout Christians. In fact, Steph and Ayesha met for the first time in a church.

Curry has spoken about his faith extensively in the past. His mom’s lessons from the Bible has helped Steph make his way through a lot of the obstacles in his path.

As per FCA, Steph said, “I remember it like it was yesterday, the day I gave my life to Christ. I was in fourth grade, and I recall hearing and understanding the gospel of Jesus Christ and walking down the aisle to give my life to Him. My parents continued to pour into my faith from that point on, making sure I understood the commitment I’d just made.”

Steph says that his religion is the most important part of his life and it’s much bigger than him being a basketball superstar. He said, “There’s more to me than just this jersey I wear, and that’s Christ living inside of me.” His love for Hebrew stems from the fact that his mother Sonya Curry has been interested in the language.

In 2015, Sonya said that once she went to Israel and spent some time there, her life was transformed and she started taking an interest in Hebrew. The admiration must’ve gone beyond Sonya and it’s possible that her trip to Israel led to Steph getting the quote tattooed on his wrist.