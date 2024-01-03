Stephen Curry Posts ‘Adorable’ Photos With Ayesha Curry and Children Riley, Ryan, and Canon to Welcome 2024: “Love My Crew”

Credits: Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy next to his wife Ayesha during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors prepare to host the Orlando Magic for their first game of the calendar year. Before hoping to snap a three-game losing skid, Stephen Curry took to Instagram, sharing a mandatory post, welcoming 2024.

Several players from around the league have been sharing several photos on their social media as the year came to an end. While a few of them recapped their entire 2023 year in a carousel Instagram post, there were a few who posted as the new year commenced. Stephen Curry is among many who shared a series of family photos.

The Baby-Faced Assassin shared a photo with Ayesha Curry and his three children – Riley, Ryan, and Canon. While the entire family was laughing and smiling in the first two photos, the Currys decided to make a goofy face in the final photo of the post. Steph captioned the adorable post:

‘24 here we go!!! Love my crew

Apart from being one of the best basketball players of his generation, an intelligent businessman, and a philanthropist, Steph is a loving family man. This isn’t the only time that he has shared photos of his family on social media as he often takes Instagram to express his love for them.

This timer expressing his gratitude, the Golden State Warriors star made sure that he began the new year with a post dedicated to his family.

Ayesha Curry prepared a meal for Stephen Curry before the first Warriors match of 2024

While Stephen Curry must’ve been busy with practice, his wife Ayesha Curry began the new year on the golf course. As per her social media activity, Ayesha was on the course with her son – Canon. Posting a photo of the five-year-old teeing up golf shots, the 34-year-old captioned the Instagram Story:

Great first day of 2024! This is my mood.

Canon wasn’t the only boy to be pampered by Ayesha. Ahead of the Warriors-Magic fixture, Ayesha also decided to prepare a lovely meal for Steph. Taking to Instagram, she revealed the meal that she cooked – “Mine… grapefruit, oj and cb hash w over med eggs”.

On the court, Steph had a great start to the 2023-2024 season. Through the first three months of the campaign, despite the GSW’s failures, Curry recorded an impressive 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

There is no more that fans of the Bay Area side can ask of Chef Curry. However, the likes of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, and others, will need to step up and help the two-time MVP lead the team to more wins.