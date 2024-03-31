“You Left Your Mark!”: Stephen Curry Celebrates God-Sister Cameron Brink’s Final College Game

The senior season of college basketball for Cameron Brink has recently met a disheartening ending. Her number two-seeded Stanford Cardinal lost to the third-positioned NC State Wolfpack 67-77 in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. Amidst the heartbreak, Stephen Curry celebrated the final college game of his God-sister while directing words of encouragement her way.

The situation circled an Instagram post from Brink as she reflected on her four-year-long college basketball journey. It contained the ups and downs of her time with the College since joining them in 2020. With the caption, “Thank you college basketball,” as she candidly expressed her gratitude.

The post caught the attention of her God-brother, Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors talisman showcased his admiration. Sharing the post from his story, the 36-year-old wrote, “You left your mark. Job well done, Cam”.

This heartwarming moment served as an extension of the bond between the two families. After all, Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, remain the godparents of Brink, whereas, the latter’s parents are still the godparents of the Warriors star. Consequently, the 10x All-Star was not the only person from the Curry household to express their admiration for the 22-year-old.

Alongside Stephen Curry, his family members congratulated Cameron Brink as well

Soon after Brink’s heartbreak in the Sweet 16, Curry’s mother, Sonya, made an active effort to promote the basketball star’s prowess. She uploaded an Instagram story displaying the achievements of the Cardinal forward during her four-year journey. It endorsed her as the 2021 NCAA champion, the AP All-American, and 2x Pac-12 Player of the Year among several other accomplishments.

Curry’s sister, Sydel, soon joined in as she shared the exact post from her Instagram story while expressing her thoughts. “That girl. Can’t wait to see her shine in what’s to come! Love you Cammy and so proud,” she mentioned.

Callie, the sister-in-law of Curry, became the latest inclusion to this list with a heartfelt message from her story. “Congrats on an amazing college career, Cameron Brink. A lot of little girls have been inspired by you and cannot wait to see what’s next,” she wrote.

This captured the understanding within the Curry household as they considered Brink as an extended part of their household. The latter had voiced her desire to enter the 2024 WNBA draft on 12th March expressing her intentions to take on a fresh challenge. With support such as this behind her, the odds of succeeding in the endeavor stayed tilted in her favor.