Stephen Curry’s Mother Sonya Curry De-prioritizes 4-Time NBA Champion’s Basketball Accomplishments In Favor Of 14-Year College Degree

In 2022, Stephen Curry finally earned a convocation ceremony from his alma mater, Davidson College, after graduating in sociology. Although Chef Curry might be a four-time NBA champion, mother Sonya Curry always prioritized her son’s education over winning championships. Steph played college basketball for two years as a 3-star recruit before being drafted into the NBA in 2009. Speaking to Maria Colacurcio and Sean Mendy of The Shift Podcast, Curry revealed how he had promised his mother to finish his degree from Davidson College.

Despite etching his name among the greats of the sports, Steph still held his promise to his mother. It took him 14 years to complete the degree while balancing work and other responsibilities. Surely, Sonya Curry must be proud of the man Steph has become, given how he kept all the promises and upheld her aspirations about him.

Stephen Curry went back to finish his education as part of a promise he had kept to his mother

Stephen Curry showed much resilience in his commitment to completing his degree from Davidson College. The Warriors sharp-shooter took 14 long years, balancing his NBA career and other commitments to uphold a promise to his mother, wife, and college coach. Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, was the happiest with her son’s degree and regarded it as a much more remarkable achievement than his NBA championships. Speaking to the hosts of The Shift Podcast, Steph said:

“I made a promise to my now wife, my coach, and again my mom. For her, she made a joke about it during the ceremony that I had when I actually graduated. She was like, ‘All the rings that you have are great in the banners, but I’m glad you got the diploma championship.’ Something that was really important to her, and to me obviously. ”

Stephen Curry graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He majored in sociology and wrote a thesis on ‘Advancing Gender Equality in Sports.’

He had left his education unfinished after deciding to enter the NBA draft in 2009 during his junior year of college. Since then, Curry is considered the most outstanding player to graduate from Davidson, with his No.30 jersey retired and his name inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame.

Steph Curry has set an example among players by going back to college as an active NBA player

Stephen Curry established himself as one of the faces of the NBA since being drafted in 2009. Curry is known for his sharpshooting skills and is often considered among the most excellent shooters in the NBA. Over the past ten years of his active dominance in the NBA, Curry has been extremely successful. He has won two MVP titles, four NBA rings, and one Finals MVP.

By returning to college and completing his education, Curry has set an example among players. Curry maintained his basketball form. At the same time, he proved to be an exemplary son and husband by keeping his promise to his family.