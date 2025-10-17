Steve Nash Breaks Down Why Victor Wembanyama Will Lose DPOY To Amen Thompson

If it wasn’t for Victor Wembanyama suffering a blood clot in his right shoulder that caused him to miss the Spurs’ last 30 regular season games, he would’ve been the 2025 DPOY instead of Evan Mobley. With the award essentially being bestowed upon him by default prior to each season, Steve Nash is zagging while everyone else is zigging.

Advertisement

Amen Thompson is perhaps the best perimeter defender in the NBA as he enters merely his third season in the league. The Rockets will rely heavily on his defensive versatility that ranges from his lateral movement to him being able to switch onto frontcourt players during a switch-heavy scheme.

Thompson’s defensive stats don’t jump off the page as he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per games in 2024-25 along with a team leading 34.6 block percentage. However, he passes the eye test better than any other Defensive Player of the Year candidate aside from Wemby.

Nash, while on the Zach Lowe Show, spoke on the 2026 DPOY and who it could be. Much to Lowe’s shock, the Canadian legend predicted it would be Amen who would win the award.

“Obviously he’s [Wemby] going to be the best defensive player in the league for many, many years. He’s probably going to average four blocks a game. He’s going to be so dominant at that end. But, I think there’s something to a team that’s a little ahead at this point.”

Record and team impact matters when factoring in for DPOY. The Rockets, despite losing Fred VanVleet, will probably have a better record than the Spurs. Impact-wise, it’s a toss-up. Is Wemby more integral to the Spurs’ defense than Amen is to the Rockets’? It wouldn’t be outlandish in the slightest to say ‘yes’.

“I think Amen’s going to be spotlighted defensively… Being that guy that’s going to guard one through five at different stages,” Nash continued.

Fox Sports’ betting odds have Victor as the runaway favorite to win the award. He’s a -185 meaning you would have to bet $185 to win $100 for the bet to cash in, in case of his victory. Amen is third behind Chet Holmgren as the Rockets forward is at a slightly disrespectful +1600.

This means someone can bet $100 and win $1600 if Amen was to be crowned. He’s tied with Anthony Davis with these odds.

Thompson is clearly enamored with the defensive end of the floor. “I feel like what makes the best defenders good is their IQ,” said Amen while saying the best defenders are good on “offense and defense”.

After earning All-Defensive 1st team honors last season, it’s safe to say that Amen’s motor won’t allow him to settle for anything less than that.