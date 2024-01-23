“Stop With the BS!”: LeBron James Called Out Warner’s HouseOfHighlights for ‘Spreading Misinformation’ About Lakers’ Darvin Ham

Credits: Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a huge 24-point margin in a 134-110 win. The Lakers, who defended homecourt easily, had numerous highlight plays throughout the 48 minutes of regulation time. However, a video unrelated to any play on the floor started to gain traction on social media. What made the whole ordeal even more interesting was LeBron James calling out this Warner Bros. subsidiary.

Yes, you read that right. Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James just called out the HouseOfHighlights media outlet. A video of LeBron James from the Blazers game is going viral, all due to the wrong reasons.

The video shows LeBron James walking off the court towards the bench with the Lakers having a sizeable lead. What caused the entire ruckus was HouseOfHighlight’s caption stating, “LeBron subbed himself out,” followed by two laughing emojis. The Instagram post immediately garnered the attention of The King, leading him to call the media house out. James went on to comment, “No I didn’t. DHam told me to foul and then call a TO. He was subbing me out. Stop with the BS!”

LeBron James was quick to clear the air about the post which had already received more than 100,000 likes and more than 1200 comments on Instagram. He not only stated what really happened but also went on to defend his head coach, Darvin Ham.

There have been quite a few rumours of players in the Lakers locker room who are not entirely happy with Darvin Ham’s coaching. Even a big chunk of Lakers fans tend to feel that way as well. Which has in turn created a stir on social media.

But James defending Ham should put those rumours to rest. In fact, the post has since been deleted by the HouseOf Highlights’ official Instagram profile. Whether the media outlet will post an apology over the now retracted statement is yet to be seen.

LeBron James’ comments contradict Darvin Ham rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers do not seem like the team they were last year. Granted that they made a strong push in the latter half of the season, fans and analysts both have yet to see that spark in Los Angeles.

With the Lakers struggling lately this season, came a report of the locker room being unhappy with Darvin Ham’s decisions on the floor. Moreover, there were speculations of Ham probably being on the team’s chopping block. But then again, James defending Ham goes on to narrate a different side of the story.

With the trade deadline approaching, you can be sure that the Los Angeles Lakers will be making a big splash once again. LeBron James, who has often been called a ‘general manager’ for trading his teammates, chose to not comment on the aforementioned topic.

“I don’t play fantasy basketball. What I do is focus on the guys here in uniform and focus on work every day.”

The NBA trade deadline is merely two to three weeks away which is where fans might get to see some big names changing places. Be sure to be on the lookout for Los Angeles looking to acquire some big names too.