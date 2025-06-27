Stunned By His Mom’s $1 Admission, Cooper Flagg Boldly Claims He’d Drop $2.5 Million For His Own Rookie Card

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg embraces his mom Kelly Flagg after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg’s rise to NBA stardom is officially underway. Drafted number 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks, the 18-year-old is expected to be a major cornerstone for the franchise. His talent, work ethic, and poise have already made him a favorite among scouts and fans alike. And now, he’s on track to become a fan favorite off the court as well.

Flagg and his mother recently appeared in a lighthearted interview with Chime, where they played a game called “Money Match Up.” The rules were simple. A question was asked, and both were asked to write down their answers on a pad.

When asked, “How much would you pay for a Cooper Flagg rookie card?” the answers were… quite different. Flagg, possibly looking into the future, wrote $2.5 million, while his mother said she’d not pay more than a dollar for the card. Cooper insisted that it could be a great investment because rookie cards of some athletes are worth a lot of money.

The rookie cards of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan go for millions of dollars. For a player like Cooper, who’s already being hailed as the next face of a franchise, his rookie card could very well be worth a fortune someday. But before he could get carried away dreaming about millions from his rookie card, Mama Flagg was there to keep the 18-year-old humble. She said, “You’ve gotta make sure you’re not a bust first.”

The most expensive Cooper Flagg card sold to date is a 2024 Bowman U Now sneaker-worn autographed relic, which went for $5,899.99 on March 10.

Cooper Flagg’s $2.5 million might end up being a bargain

For now, Flagg is just a rookie and the top pick in the NBA Draft. But many, including several experts, believe he has what it takes to become great one day. Flagg has the physicality, standing at 6’9, can play at several positions, and is just 18 years old. He has won 11 awards this year, including the National College Player of the Year and the Julius Erving Award.

So, the future seems bright for the Mavericks rookie. And if he continues at this pace to make a name for himself in the NBA, soon, the $2.5 million ask for his rookie card would start sounding like a bargain.

The most expensive basketball card is the 2009-10 National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph. Sold in 2021 for $5.9 million, it holds the record for the most expensive basketball card ever sold. The 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Parallel LeBron James card was sold for $5.2 million in 2021.

So, all Cooper has to do is aim for greatness like Steph and LeBron, and then getting $2.5 million from a rookie card wouldn’t sound so unrealistic to his mother.