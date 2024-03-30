Sydel Curry Brings Up Beyonce’s Shoutout to Stephen Curry in Latest Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyonce recently dropped her eighth studio album titled Cowboy Carter. This is the second act of the trilogy that she is working on, her previously released album being titled Renaissance. In this country-themed album, Beyonce name-dropped Stephen Curry in her song ‘SPAGHETTII’, the exact lyrics being, “They salty, they shootin’, like Curry (One, two, three)/ One hand on my holster, then pass it to Hova (Woo).”

One of the greatest musicians of all time name-dropping her brother called for a celebration. And Steph’s sister, Sydel Curry, was all for it. Recently, Sydel shared a screenshot of an X post by Nikkyface on her Instagram stories, where Steph can be seen in a cowboy outfit, in line with the theme of the album and the lyrics that have his name in them. The post also highlighted the lyrics that bear the warriors superstar’s name.

The 27-song album also features the likes of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, and others, and is already a big hit among fans.

According to Spotify, Cowboy Carter is the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. In addition to that, this is the first time that a country album has held that record this year. A single from this album, ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’, has been streamed over 215 million times so far and it peaked at number one on the US Top 50 chart after its release. Beyonce previously revealed that she didn’t feel welcomed in the country music space, but now that her album is breaking records, things might change from here.

Stephen Curry is no stranger to name dropping

Steph is almost a favorite among rappers as his name has been used in a lot of songs. During a conversation with Vibe Magazine last year, the Warriors star revealed that he has been name dropped over 106 times in songs, while also listing some of his favorite Steph Curry lyrics.

Drake’s “I been Steph Curry with the shot/Been cookin’ with the sauce/Chef curry with the pot, boy” on ‘0 to 100 / The Catch Up’ from 2014 is Curry’s personal favorite, because Drake’s reference popularized his moniker ‘Chef Curry’. Steph also talked about Sexyy Red name dropping him on ‘SkeeYee’ in the lyrics, “My sister in the backseat with a .30/ N****s tryna shoot they shot, Stephen Curry.” Other than that, E40, Dame DOLLA, Fat Joe, J Cole, Kehlani and others have also used his name on their songs.