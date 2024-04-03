“There’s Ways to Guard It”: LeBron James Withholds Information on How to Defend OKC to Keep Playoffs Advantage

On his ‘Mind the Game podcast’ with JJ Redick, LeBron James discussed what has made the Oklahoma City Thunder offense one of the most unstoppable in the league. He detailed one of their oft-run set plays after free throws. Redick highlighted how having Chet Holmgren helps the Thunder “maximize their offense”. James agreed to this notion, explaining a play that the team runs involving their ace scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Holmgren as defense magnetizers.

With Shai bringing the ball up, the X5, whose job is to be between the ball and the basketball, has to come and check the springy guard to avoid a quickfire drive. Meanwhile, Holmgren can act as a spot-up shooter and make things happen off the dribble. James explains how the Thunder offense takes advantage of this dual ability.

They can employ a “flare” to the “opposite side”. It implies that as the shifty Chet Holmgren drives toward the rim, he can kick out to the guard, stationed on the opposite three-point line. It can make the defensive work nightmarish.

Apart from that, having someone like Gilgeous-Alexander means that the defense always worries about the quick driver. However, the high-IQ Lakers superstar knows how to stall the play, but kept mum about it. After all, his squad can face the Thunder in the postseason. He doesn’t want to let Thunder HC Mark Deigneault adjust his game plan.

“They’re flaring a seven-footer to the opposite slot. I mean there’s ways to guard it. I’m not going to say it right now. We may see him in the playoffs. I’m not going to give that coach the opportunity to prepare for it,” James told Redick.

Thus, LBJ made it clear that despite the Thunder rattling defenses, he knows how to turn it around against them. He has a secret defensive scheme that can help his team overcome the flare actions surrounding Holmgren and SGA. At any rate, the NBA’s own soothsayer holds Gilgeous-Alexander in high regard.

LeBron James believes SGA and Ant-Man are the faces of the league

James has been widely considered the face of the league for multiple decades now. Now that he is heading into the “limelight” of his career, questions about the next face of the league are always persistent. Before the 2024 All-Star Game, James foretold that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards are best suited to represent the league. SI’s Ryan Stiles covered the 39-year-old reactions.

“Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and [Anthony Edwards], I feel like those are two of the guys that could continue the torch after I am done,” LeBron James told TNT.

The perennial All-Star also touched upon his excitement for these two young superstars in the future. For him, it will be interesting to watch how these two future faces fare in the league. “Those young guys are amazing, looking forward to just see those guys going out and show what they are capable of,” James added.

While LBJ is looking forward to the development of the two electric athletes, he has business to handle this postseason. He won’t hesitate to quash their early career postseason runs. However, the two hungry top-notch players would also want to prove a point. It will be interesting if one or both of them runs into him in the playoffs.