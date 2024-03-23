“Mannn Bro Went Off”: Victor Wembanyama’s 5 Day Old Highlights Have Kevin Garnett In Awe

The Victor Wembanyama fever in the league is still in full effect. After almost six months of being an NBA player, Wemby still surprises people with his on-court moves. Recently, NBA veteran Kevin Garnett expressed his shock over Wembanyama’s performance against the Brooklyn Nets. KG shared a post by House of Highlights on his Instagram story where Wemby can be seen cruising past defenders, converting on alley-oops, blocking shots, shooting threes, and making dunks look like a child’s play.

Advertisement

He did all of that and so much more, in just one game. KG captioned the post,

“Mannn bro went off.”

Advertisement

Fans, under the post, pointed out that as time goes by, the 7’4″ giant for the Spurs has gotten quicker on his feet. If he continues to improve like this, no one knows what the league will look like in years to come.

When Wemby first entered the league, the expectations from the French man were through the rough. Many people, including veterans of the game, dubbed him the next big thing as the hype was similar to something that was last seen when LeBron James entered the league.

Months later, he proved that he was worthy of every bit of the attention given to him. Even though the Spurs have had one of their worst seasons ever, Wemby has been the one good thing to watch out for in their games and is still going strong.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett backed Victor Wembanyama’s hype last year as well

Even before the Wemby effect took over the league, KG and his podcast buddy Paul Pierce raved about the rookie. On an episode of ‘KG Certified’ last year, Pierce declared that Wemby is among the top five most skilled players in the league. What seals the deal for KG is that with a 7’4″ height, the 20-year-old can perform guard-like handles and moves.

Pierce said, “In the small sample, he has shown me the handle, he’s shown me the step back, he has shown me the lob, the pick and roll threat, the pick and roll and pick and pop threat. He has shown me he can get the ball in traffic and dunk over everybody.”

In January this year, when Wemby pulled off a Shammgod on Rudy Gobert, KG took to his Instagram and dedicated a paragraph worth of praise for the youngster. Sharing a clip by ‘House of Highlights‘ on his story, he wrote,

“Really? Soooooo… we’re just gonna act like that was nothing MF JUST SHAMGODED (shout sham @shamgod 3) his a** at 7’5.. nah WE AIN’T SEEN THIS STOPP IT Vic aka STRETCHHH…We see you Stretchhh..”

Wemby still manages to impress the NBA veteran who might have been one of his biggest fans from the beginning.