“They Have 0 Championships”: Draymond Green Slams the Idea of Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies Being Warriors’ Rivals

The Draymond Green—Dillon Brooks saga, as unnecessary as it is, is here to stay whether we like it or not. Neither of them is going to back down from what has unfolded since the Grizzlies guard said he didn’t know what Green does out there.

The Warriors forward ripped apart Brooks on The Draymond Green Show, calling him an “idiot” for questioning his abilities and his team when he himself cannot help his team win against the Dubs.

And Thursday night, after a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies crushed the Warriors 131-110, Brooks continued their back and forth. “You should give the mic to Draymond,” said Brooks. “Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.”

If you think Green would leave it be, assuming Brooks to be a fool on his rant, you can not be more wrong.

Draymond Green shreds Dillon Brooks and Memphis Grizzlies to pieces

After putting up 16p/5r/7a in a losing cause, Draymond was not ready to hear what Brooks had to say about him or his team as he doesn’t think of him or the Grizzlies to be worthy of being their rivals.

Draymond doesn’t think the Warriors-Grizzlies are a rivalry. Anyone can win a game in March, he said. “Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly we’ve won four times and their organization has zero championships.” — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 10, 2023

Is that wrong, not until Grizzlies win a championship or at least beat the Warriors in a Playoff series? Until then, it’s better if Brooks stays quiet and saves himself from further embarrassment because none of what he says makes sense.

The man said Green talking about him makes him better and shot 40% from the field in tonight’s game for his 14 points and made just one out of seven 3-point attempts. Hilarious!

Brooks’ game is not half as cool as he thinks

Forget advanced statistics, to the simple eye test, Brooks is the man keeping Grizzlies from winning a championship. The form that started dipping in the 2022 Playoffs has still not up to the mark for even a sixth of a contending team, let alone an important starter who takes a significant amount of his team’s shot.

This man is shooting under 40% field goals since last year’s playoffs and is one of the worst shooters on his team while attempting the thrid most shots in the squad. Yikes!

