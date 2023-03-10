“Dillon Brooks Can’t Punch Up at Draymond Green”: Shannon Sharpe Believes Grizzlies Guard is Nowhere Close to Warriors Star at Basketball 

Memphis Grizzlies’ 6ft 6′ shooting guard, Dillion Brooks, looked like a great promising young talent who would be the pillar of the team alongside Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

However, he has not done anything since he shot his team’s chance out of the Playoffs in 2022 against the very Warriors team whose sole proprietor, Draymond Green, recently came under the hammer of some of Brooks’ uncalled-for comments.

NFL Hall-of-Fame and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe just can not understand how and why players like Brooks think they have a say on how good Green is.

Shannon Sharpe bluntly shuts Dillion Brooks down for criticizing Draymond Green

In the most recent drop of FS1’s UNDISPUTED, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe went off Dillion Brooks for saying Draymond Green would not be anything if he was not with the Warriors playing alongside two greatest shooters of all time.

“You can’t punch up at somebody, you gotta punch across,” Shannon said, explaining Brooks cannot talk about Green when he himself is not providing anything that Grizzlies expect from him.

Draymond has been the anchor of both the Dubs’ offense and defense for multiple years including championship runs. Meanwhile, in just his 6th year in the league, Brooks is having a down year averaging under 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game, shooting under 39% from the field. Yikes!

So, Sharpe is right in saying that Brooks has not achieved enough to criticize Green. But this is not just about Green.

Brooks and Sharpe beef

When Shannon was on the sidelines in support of the Lakers in January who were playing the Grizzlies, almost all of Memphis’ squad went at the FS1 analyst.

And although the 3x Super Bowl champion and former tight end of the Denver Broncos came off as a bigger man and apologized to everyone and especially Brooks, the latter disrespected him blatantly, calling him a blogger.

So, the guy has done nothing good this year other than talking against champions.

