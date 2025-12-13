“They Need a Reset”: Kendrick Perkins Says Clippers Must Blow It Up, Trade Kawhi Leonard Now

There are disasters, and then there are the 2025–26 Los Angeles Clippers. The franchise was coming off an inspiring playoff run a season ago and entered this year with championship expectations after making ambitious additions to the roster. But from the very beginning, things have fallen off a cliff.

Currently riding a three-game losing streak, the Clippers sit at 6–19 and are 14th in the Western Conference. What makes matters worse is the drama surrounding it all. Chris Paul, who returned this summer for a “farewell tour” with the franchise where he played his best basketball, was recently sent home due to behind-the-scenes issues. There was also a salary-cap scandal involving Kawhi Leonard and owner Steve Ballmer before the season even began. A black cloud now hovers over the franchise, and unfortunately, it does not appear to be lifting anytime soon.

After the Clippers’ recent loss to the Houston Rockets, it seems even more evident now that a rebuild is on the horizon. Kendrick Perkins has joined in the bandwagon, with the 2008 NBA champ unloading on the franchise during his recent segment on ESPN.

Perkins wants the Clippers to start by ridding themselves of Kawhi.

“It’s time to move on from Kawhi Leonard. It’s time for the Los Angeles Clippers to trade Kawhi Leonard. They have been trending downward since they signed him. Look at all they lost. They lost damn near everything,” Perkins said.

And the former OKC Thunder man is not wrong. The Clippers dealt away key pieces like reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a ton of draft capital to make room for Leonard back in 2019.

“We know when he’s on the floor, he’s going to perform. We understand that. But the problem is he’s never available,” Perk said moments after. Leonard has missed 199 games since 2019. They had to be carried by James Harden and Paul George in several playoff positions in recent years. Kawhi was just never there when they needed him most.

What’s worse is that the Clippers’ rebuild will not be quick or easy like it has been for some teams. They are staring at a window of at least three or four seasons before becoming competitive again. Perkins has suggested it could take even longer than that.

“So when you think about how he’s set this franchise back 10-15 years, and you look at what OKC is doing and all the picks that they own, and you look at the decisions behind the scenes that he voices his opinions but hides his hands time and time again. They need a reset, and that reset starts with moving on from Kawhi Leonard.”

What was once supposed to be a shortcut to contention has instead become a cautionary tale, one defined by missed games, missed opportunities, and a franchise stuck in neutral.

The Clippers bet everything on Kawhi and came up empty, and now they are paying the price with no clear path forward. Whether they admit it publicly or not, the reality is staring them in the face: the Kawhi era is actively holding them back. And if there is any hope of lifting this black cloud, it starts with finally turning the page.