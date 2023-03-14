“They Think They’re LeBron James After 1 All-Star”: Damian Lillard Goes Off On Culture Around Young NBA Players

Damian Lillard has been in the NBA for over a decade now and he’s seen quite a few changes along the way. When he came into the league, players took pride in sticking with one team for the long haul and trying to win a championship through the peaks and the valleys of the journey.

Dame was drafted in 2012 with the 6th overall pick by the Portland Trailblazers. Every single Finals MVP from 2007 to 2011 was a player who had been with one team up until that point and went through the trenches to have his team hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy: Tony Parker, Paul Pierce, Kobe Bryant, and Dirk Nowitzki; all players who are synonymous with a single franchise (Pierce did go on to play for multiple teams).

However, as the 2010s dawned, something changed. And then a lot more changed after that.

Damian Lillard on how the culture around young talent

Damian Lillard, while he was a lottery pick, wasn’t handed the keys to the Portland Trailblazers. He earned his minutes by proving to be a talented young guard who deserved to be developed on a nightly basis.

While on the OM3 podcast, Dame was asked by JJ Redick about what he considered to be a change between the NBA he experienced in 2012 in comparison to what the league is today is like today in 2023. According to the 7x All-Star, it’s about how young talent in the league perceives themselves.

“They [young talent] play for themselves. They play for stats. They think they’re LeBron James when they make an All-Star Game or get a max contract. It’s just different,” said Dame.

Damian Lillard feels like the players in today’s league are entitled

There are several teams across the NBA that are currently headed by talent that is, in majority, younger than 26 years old. Teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, amongst others, feature a bevy of young talent.

However, these teams continue to post abysmal records year in and year out and accumulate a ton of young talent, leaving one less spot for useful veterans on the team. Damian Lillard wants teams to have to give young players the chance to prove themselves for an extended period of time before being handed the keys to a franchise.

