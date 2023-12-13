“This Commissioner, This League Won’t Like This”: Skip Bayless Believes Draymond Green Will Be Suspended for More Than 10 Games After Punching Jusuf Nurkic

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes that Draymond Green is going to be out for more than 10 games after punching Jusuf Nurkic during the recent Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns match-up. According to Bayless, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and his management will take stringent action against Green to safeguard the image of this league, especially since the NBA has set the precedent to impose harsh penalties based on a player’s track record.

Bayless underlined that the current league administration doesn’t tolerate in-game fighting. He also explained how the repercussions could have been worse if Green had hit Nurkic with a closed first.

On his show Undisputed, Bayless discussed the possible extent of Green’s penalty, “It might be more than 10 games[Green’s suspension] this time. Because I can tell you this, this commissioner, this league, is not going to like this one.”

The veteran journalist pointed out that the modern NBA is really conscious about its image and reputation. Therefore, they will not be motivated to be lenient on Green after considering his past history of similar offenses.

“Even though as we agreed, the hand opens. If he lands with a closed fist, we got some blood on the floor. I am pretty sure he is going to do some serious damage. And that’d call for more than a suspension. He might be gone for the year,” added Bayless.

Despite these actions, the Undisputed host believes that there is a “lot to like” about Green. He lauded his charisma and personality. Drawing parallels with Charles Barkley, Bayless also predicted that Green’s personality could land him a prominent slot on TNT.

“He’s fun to be around. He has been a rock to that team[Warriors]. Because that team could not have done what they did without the enforcement that he brought to a finesse basketball team,” added Bayless.

He also believes that while the NBA liked the “edge” he brought initially, now they are uncomfortable with it. Because of his growing number of violations and increasing violent means, the league has started to take stringent actions.

Jusuf Nurkic believes Draymond Green has some issues

Jusuf Nurkic, who was on the receiving end of Green’s punch, indicated that the Warriors Forward needed help. Nurkic believes that the Dubs star is acting like this because of disturbances in his life.

“What’s going on with him, I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me…Hopefully whatever he got in his life, it get better,” stated Nurkic.

In his defense, the 4x NBA champion expressed that he didn’t intentionally hit the Suns Center. After his career’s 18th ejection, Green argued, “He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call, made contact with him.” He explained that he is not a flopper and uses his arms to get a foul call from the referee. Responding to the “brother needs help” comment, he held his position and said that he was aware of his intentions.