“Thought I was Going to Make a Fool of Myself”: When Shaquille O’Neal’s Surprisingly Good Performance on Arsenio’s Show Landed Him an Album Deal

Shaquille O’Neal is as multi-talented, as they get. The 7’1 NBA legend has ventured into many different fields, while completely dominating his peers on the hardwood. But unlike his other exploits, music has been Shaq’s first love, even before basketball. In his 2011 biography, Shaq Uncut, the Big Fella recalled his first live TV performance of his legendary single “What’s Up Doc.”

This instance of 1993 was undoubtedly a special moment for Shaq. Appearing on Arsenio’s Show, the Lakers legend decided to perform the single for the first time. The song hadn’t been released then, and with a single performance, Diesel changed his entire music career. But many didn’t believe Shaq had what it took, as he recalled,

“It’s a live audience. We’re doing this rap and you can tell everyone is enjoying it. They thought I was going to make a fool of myself. They didn’t realize before I do anything I make sure I’m prepared.”

The Supreme confidence that Shaq carried on the court, seemed to have followed him to the booth as well, as the performance on Arsenio’s Show landed him an offer with Jive Records the very next day. But Shaq had conditions for the same, as he didn’t want to just sign to the record label. Recalling his dealings with Jive, he said,

“Jive Records offered me a record deal the next day. I told them, “I don’t want to rap by myself. My concept is to rap with all my favourite artists.” So that’s what we did.”

O’Neal would undoubtedly leave a mark on the hip-hop scene under the name “Shaq Fu” for many decades to come. With newer players/rappers such as Dame Dolla (Damian Lillard) looking to do the same, it makes one appreciate and respect Shaq’s commitment to the craft of hip-hop.

Shaquille O’Neal lived every hip-hop fan’s dream

Shaquille O’Neal dropped his debut album, “Shaq Diesel” in 1994, resulting in over 1 million record sales. But Shaq would soon be faced with the ugly truth of the music industry, as he would only make a total of $10 million on his debut album.

Soon, after receiving underwhelming financial rewards for his efforts, Shaq decided to leave money at the studio door, as from then on, it was all about the memories. Talking about the same on the Sporting Tribune Podcast, the Lakers Legend said,

“After my first album, I changed my mindset and disrespect to the art form or the rapper, I am very proud of them, but that cheque did nothing for me, my brother. I was like, for real? This is it? I am going to appreciate the moments. Coz the Notorious B.I.G.? No cheque amounts to that. Five Dog? No cheque will amount to that. I probably have the best discography, from a non-rapper.”

Shaquille O’Neal did live every hip-hop fan’s dream, as he even recorded multiple features with the likes of Biggie and Five Dogs. Among all his hit songs, his single with Biggie titled ‘Stop The Reign’ received mass appeal, with many critics, crowning Shaq as the best “NBA rapper” of all time.