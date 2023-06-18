“Tried to Hit on Tori Spelling”: Years Before Halle Berry ‘Broke’ His Heart, Shaquille O’Neal Described Encounter With the Scary Movie Actress

Shaquille O’Neal was a ‘playa’ on and off the court. As soon as he made it to the NBA, he took full advantage of stardom to improve every aspect of his life, including his love life. ‘The Big Aristotle’ even admitted to being a “serial cheater” while still being married to Shaunie Henderson (formerly O’Neal). But a few years before he settled down with Shaunie, the Lakers legend revealed in Shaq Talks Back how he shot his shot with Tori Spelling.

The Scary Movie 2 actress is not the only celebrity crush about whom Shaq was this public. He had a major crush on Halle Berry before the James Bond actress was caught eyeing Kobe Bryant during a Lakers game in 2005. What a heartbreak it must have been, considering his hampered relationship with the Mamba at the time. However, that being said, let’s get back to Tori and Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal asked Tori Spelling for her number with no success

In his 2001 book, Shaq Talks Back, Shaquille O’Neal spoke vividly about how he once tried to hit on Tori Spelling without any success whatsoever.

“I tried to hit on Tori Spelling once, but she wasn’t havin’ any of it. I asked for her phone number, and she didn’t give it to me. She said, ‘Give me yours.’ Oh, well. Don’t hurt to try,” says an excerpt in Shaq Talks Back.

He even thought about a famous TV personality who was the neighbor of his ex-wife and the mother of his 4 children, Shaunie Henderson. We are talking about Tyra Banks, who was once the face of CoverGirl and Victoria’s Secret. However, she just wasn’t his type.

“I see Tyra Banks every day. She lives next door to the mother of my son. I’ve seen Tyra with and without makeup on. She seems nice, but if I saw her in a club, I wouldn’t try to talk to her. She’s beautiful, but she ain’t my type,” O’Neal continued in Shaq Talks Back.

The 51-year-old is still a ‘playa’ as we often see him shooting his shot.

Shaq appreciates beauty whenever he sees it

In an interview on the Daily Pop Show a few years back, Shaq hilariously flirted with guest host Rosci. O’Neal said that the Honduras-born TV personality has been in his DM. Here is what the Lakers legend said on the matter.

“She says even though I’m Spanish I still like that chocolate. And I tell her once you go Shaq, you never go back.”

He did accept later on that it was all staged, but we know the big man was not joking about everything. Some of that flirting came straight from his heart.

Recently, he was also in the DMs of the Home Depot girl, Ariana Josephine, after the 21-year-old from Houston, was running the rounds of the internet. Take a look at the tweet by ‘Ball Room Service‘ below.

What can we say, the man is still young at heart.