Troubled By Picking Between LeBron James’ Lakers, Damian Lillard’s Bucks, And More, JJ Redick Vehemently Refuses To Name The NBA’s Top Duo: “This Isn’t First Take”

JJ Redick has made quite the name for himself as an NBA analyst. Working for ESPN, the former NBA player has appeared on First Take, Get Up, and more. Recently, he was covering a pre-season game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. While on air, he was asked to name the best duo heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season. With the new season just around the corner, some teams have assembled incredible one-two punches.

Advertisement

The Lakers have Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Celtics have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and of course, the newly formed duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. However, these are just three of the many duos present in the league. So, to pick one as the best is nigh impossible. As such, Redick refused to give his answer, citing a hilarious reason.

JJ Redick refuses to name the NBA’s best duo claiming he is not debating on First Take

In the midst of covering a game between the 76ers and the Celtics, JJ Redick was asked an interesting question. With how the league has taken shape this off-season, several teams have at least two superstar players on their roster. The Lakers, Celtics, Bucks, Suns, Clippers, Nuggets, and more all have great duos. As such, Redick was asked to name the best duo in the NBA.

Advertisement

A tough question to say the least, and one that Redick refused to answer. Despite the producer probing him for an answer through his earpiece, the former player gave a rather apt reason for his refusal. He claimed that this was an NBA game and that he wasn’t debating on First Take.

At first glance, this is a good answer, but it is also quite hilarious, especially considering Redick has a job on First Take. More often than not, he can be seen engaging in some heated discussions with Stephen A. Smith. And, to his credit, he has received a lot of praise for his logical and grounded takes, which are in stark contrast to that of his colleague.

“Our producer John is in my ear trying to get me to name the best duo. I’m not doing it. This isn’t First Take, guys. This is an NBA game.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1711157261400228159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Surely, Redick will have some answering to do once he returns to set. But, taking a look at the duos in the NBA, there are a few that stand out. The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have experience on their hands. At the same time, Damian Lillard has joined Milwaukee, creating what many consider to be a monstrous duo with Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s a difficult choice to make, but the answer is obvious to some.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith had no problem naming his favorite duo in the NBA

JJ Redick may have had an issue naming the NBA’s best duo, but his co-host on First Take, Stephen A. Smith had no such qualms. Without hesitation, SAS named the league’s newest duo in Milwaukee as the best, heading into the 2023-2024 season. This new duo, as mentioned earlier consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Given their differing skill sets, the two can cover where the other cannot, which is what makes them so scary. With that in mind, it’s understandable why Stephen A named them as the best in the NBA.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That aside, at the end of the day, there is no telling what the 2023-2024 season has in store. While Dame and Giannis may seem the best duo on paper, anything can happen. One can only truly tell who is the best once the season is done and dusted with.