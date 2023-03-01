Vanessa Bryant is Set to Get $30 Million After Lawsuit Settlement for Kobe Bryant’s Photographs

Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant’s legacy was well intact until the State of California decided to share pictures of his gruesome death without permission. Naturally, this incident enraged the Bryants and Vanessa took the state to court.

As a result, the lawsuit dragged on for quite a while and finally, in 2023, we have a clear result. As of today, February 28th, 2023, the State of California is set to pay out a stunning $30 million to Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

The payment is made in lieu of personal damages. The Bryants, who have already inherited Kobe’s huge $600 million empire is set to get richer. But we think this win is more emotional than monetary.

Vanessa Bryant fought tooth and nail to preserve Kobe’s legacy

In this lawsuit, Vanessa was awarded $15 million by the jury in August of 2022. But for the daughters and the full and final settlement of the lawsuit, the government decided to give them $15 million in additional funds.

Luis Li, who was Kobe’s lawyer had this to say,

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct, She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

After the tragic crash in 2020, Vanessa learned that some government employees were being very disrespectful about the death.

When Sheriffs and Firefighters shared pictures of Kobe Bryant’s deceased remains

Vanessa was arguably angry and outraged at the behavior of the personnel from government departments who shared pictures of Kobe’s remains.

Bryant’s family decided that suing the government for the mistreatment of their husband and father was appropriate. They sued them for negligence and invasion of privacy.

Vanessa filed the claim in September of 2022 and after 2 years of a long and hard trial, they won in August. Today, they received their final settlement. We hope that this is the end of the chapter for Bryant’s and their battle to preserve Kobe’s legacy.

