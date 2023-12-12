Victor Wembanyama Shows LeBron James-Level Resilience, Puts Alperen Sengun on a Poster After Twisting Ankle

The San Antonio Spurs suffered yet another loss this season. This time, Gregg Popovich’s boys were hosted by the Houston Rockets and were handed a huge 93-82 loss. Despite the Spurs extending their losing streak to 17 games, Victor Wembanyama had a great outing – 15 points and 18 rebounds.

At one point in the Spurs-Rockets contest, Victor Wembanyama rolled his ankle while saving the ball from going out of bounds. Even though the 1st pick of the 2023 draft jumped right back up, for obvious reasons, fans of the Spurs were concerned.

It didn’t take Wemby long to calm all the fans. In the same game, the French phenom proceeded to put Alperen Sengun on a poster.

Wembanyama flushing down an emphatic dunk after rolling his ankle is quite similar to a play that LeBron James pulled off. During the In-Season Tournament Championship Game, Paul Pierce narrated a tale, when James rolled his ankle, sat on the bench for 10 seconds, and posterized his opponent.

LeBron James also pulled off a play similar to Victor Wembanyama

During the KG: Certified watch along for the Los Angeles Lakers-Indiana Pacers contest, Kevin Garnett stated how “man’s down” after LeBron James took a fall. However, Paul Pierce was quick enough to correct his former teammate.

According to Pierce, during one of his matchups against the King, the latter rolled his ankle during a layup and found his way to the bench. After being sidelined for merely 10 seconds, the 6ft 9” forward made his way back to the hardwood. A few plays later, James put one of the players from his opposition on a poster.

“Bron don’t get hurt. Listen bro, I was in a game…I seen the man roll his ankle completely over. He went to the bench for 10 seconds, and came back in the game and caught a lob on somebody,” Pierce said.

Dwyane Wade, LeBron’s best friend and longtime teammate, has also spoken about the latter’s incredible durability.

“I’ve seen this guy roll his ankle and come back and give you about 20 points in the fourth quarter. I’m talking about a bad rolled ankle, like, ‘Oh, he’s done.’ He comes right back. I’m out four weeks with this rolled ankle, he comes right back, fourth quarter, scores 20,” Wade said.

At age 38, LeBron keeps impressing us with his dominant performance. Apart from winning the MVP honors for the In-Season Tournament, Bron is averaging a staggering 25 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in Year 21.